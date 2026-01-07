Liverpool absence summed up by four words as Salah moment goes viral

Image via @EgyptNT_EN on X

Liverpool’s current situation away from Anfield has been underlined by a quiet moment involving Mo Salah that travelled quickly across social media.

The Egyptian forward was once again decisive for his country as Egypt edged past Benin in extra time at the Africa Cup of Nations, with the Liverpool No.11 sealing the win late on.

Salah then swapped shirts with Benin attacking midfielder Romaric Amoussou, who shared images on Instagram alongside a simple caption: “No dream is too big”.

It was a small gesture, but one that still carried weight for us while our most reliable match-winner continues to operate away from Merseyside.

Salah absence continues to shape Liverpool’s attacking picture

Egypt’s progress means the 33-year-old remains unavailable for selection, with Arne Slot forced to reshuffle again during a period where structure has been hard to find.

That lack of clarity was discussed recently by Michael Owen and Steve McManaman, where the former Reds highlighted that even when Salah is not at his best, “he’s a difference maker.”

McManaman went further, noting there is “no structure when he’s not there,” a point that aligns with recent performances where roles have blurred without the Egyptian King anchoring the right side.

Those comments naturally connect with moments where Mo Salah scored against Benin, reinforcing how decisive he remains when margins are tight.

Why Salah moments off the pitch still matter to Liverpool

The shirt exchange resonated because it showed the global reach of a player whose influence extends beyond goals, assists and data.

Salah’s strike against Benin was his third of the tournament, already his best return at an AFCON, while his overall international tally now stands at 10 goals in the competition.

Egypt now face Ivory Coast on Saturday, meaning Liverpool must continue without a forward who has defined our attacking identity for nearly a decade.

Moments like this underline that while others step up, Salah remains central to how we function, both on the pitch and in how Liverpool are perceived worldwide.

The hope for us is that his AFCON dream ends with silverware, followed swiftly by his return to Anfield, where his presence still shapes everything we do.

