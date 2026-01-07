‘For the moment…’ – Juventus coach issues frank reply to Federico Chiesa transfer speculation

(Photos by Gabriele Maltinti and Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti has emphatically addressed rumours linking Federico Chiesa with a return to Turin.

On Tuesday, Sky Sports in Italy reported that the Bianconeri and Napoli are both interested in signing the Liverpool forward on loan during the January transfer window, although the Reds’ preference would be to keep him at Anfield.

That followed a claim from Fabrizio Romano that the two-time champions of Europe had made ‘formal contact’ over a possible return to the Allianz Stadium this month, though James Pearce insisted (via X) that LFC haven’t had any such communication from the Serie A giants.

Spalletti bemused by Chiesa transfer rumours

When Spalletti was asked by the media about speculation over Chiesa’s potential return to Juventus, he seemed bemused by the rumours.

The Bianconeri head coach told DAZN (via Football Italia): “I am pleased you are giving me this news, seeing as we haven’t even had a meeting yet on the transfer market, but it’s the first I’ve heard of it. For the moment, it’s just thrown out there, but absolutely nothing concrete behind it.”

Liverpool unlikely to offload Chiesa this month despite limited game-time

It’s unsurprising that the 66-year-old has publicly downplayed the speculation – how often have we heard his Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot immediately bat off similar questions about transfer rumours involving the Reds?

It’d be understandable if Juventus are seeking to bring Chiesa back to Turin, given their shortage of wide attacking options amid an injury to Francisco Conceicao, and of course the Italy international’s dearth of game-time at Anfield.

His recent appearance against Wolves is his only Premier League start of the season so far, and while substitute outings have been more frequent this term than last, it’s evident that he still hasn’t fully earned the trust of his head coach.

However, with Liverpool’s attack depleted by the long-term absence of Alexander Isak and Mo Salah’s involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, they’re not in a position to offload any senior forwards in January and would probably rebuff any offers for the Italian this month.

Chiesa’s long-term future at Anfield is set to remain in question for as long as he’s struggling for starts, and it’s plausible that he could depart in the summer, but he could still have a significant part to play in the current campaign for the Reds.

Here’s hoping that Spalletti’s apparent surprise over the Juventus rumours is genuine and that the Bianconeri (and indeed Napoli) have no intention of trying to lure the 28-year-old back to his homeland mis-season.