Van Dijk names Liverpool players he thinks belongs among world’s elite

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s next test comes with a reminder of the standards required at the very top, delivered by our captain in an unguarded moment away from the pitch.

Virgil Van Dijk was asked which young Liverpool player could follow him into the FIFPRO World 11, having been named himself, in a clip shared by @fifpro on TikTok.

The Netherlands international replied: “Probably Florian Wirtz, and Ryan Gravenberch” before noting that the midfielders are “not the youngest anymore,” but still capable of reaching that level.

It was a simple answer, but one that places expectation squarely on the shoulders of a German playmaker still finding his feet in England.

Van Dijk belief reflects Liverpool expectations around Wirtz

The captain’s words land only days after Florian Wirtz spoke of wanting more after the Fulham draw, where frustration outweighed personal satisfaction.

The 22-year-old admitted post-match that he was “not satisfied at all” and that “we have to get better,” despite scoring and helping us recover from a difficult position at Craven Cottage.

That mentality aligns neatly with the standards Van Dijk represents, and why his backing matters at this stage of the season.

Wirtz has now recorded two goals and an assist across his previous four starts, a run that hints at growing influence despite inconsistent collective performances.

The Fulham match showed flashes of what the former Leverkusen player can offer when space opens up, particularly when Conor Bradley carried the ball aggressively before finding him between the lines.

Van Dijk focus now shifts to Arsenal challenge

Attention now turns to Thursday night and a trip to Arsenal, where the skipper has already framed the task ahead.

Van Dijk acknowledged the scale of the challenge by saying, “We all know at home they are unbeaten this season,” before stressing that “we should be ready for a fight.”

For Liverpool to get anything from the Emirates, our most experienced centre-back will need to lead from the back, while the German No.7 must continue justifying the faith shown in him.

If Van Dijk believes Wirtz belongs among the world’s elite, then nights like Arsenal are exactly where that claim must begin to look undeniable.

You can view the video of Van Dijk on Wirtz via @fifpro on TikTok:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile