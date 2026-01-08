Doubt cast on Semenyo transfer with Liverpool still in the race – Redknapp

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer planning has been questioned again after fresh comments hinted that a situation many believed was settled may not be as clear-cut as first thought.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Bournemouth vs Tottenham, via Reddit, Jamie Redknapp suggested that we may still be involved in the race for Antoine Semenyo despite widespread reports placing Manchester City firmly in pole position.

The former midfielder said: “I think Liverpool could still be in the equation.”

The 51-year-old pointed directly to uncertainty around Mo Salah’s long-term future as a reason Liverpool’s interest would make sense.

He continued: “With Mohamed Salah, what happens to him and how long he’s gonna be at the club for, we don’t quite know, but if you’ve got a player of that quality and he shows you he’s a match winner, he turns up in the big moments, why wouldn’t you be in for him?”

Why Liverpool still make sense in the Semenyo conversation

Semenyo’s profile has long aligned with what our recruitment team typically prioritises, combining Premier League experience with physical output and versatility across the frontline.

Under Arne Slot Liverpool have shown a willingness to refresh attacking options, while planning ahead rather than reacting late.

Redknapp was careful not to oversell the situation, stressing: “I’m not saying it’s a Sky Sports breaking news moment.”

However, he added that what he had heard contradicted the assumption that the Bournemouth winger’s future was already decided.

“All I’m saying is I’ve heard tonight that it might not be the foregone conclusion that everyone’s talking about.”

That contradicts recent reporting from Ben Jacobs suggesting that Liverpool still have no plans to sign Semenyo in January, though leaving room for future movement should circumstances change.

What this could mean for Liverpool’s wider plans

Lewis Steele though has also indicated that Liverpool should not be ruled out in the Semenyo race, especially if encouragement comes from the player’s camp later in the window.

Redknapp even referenced talk of an imminent medical elsewhere, adding: “There might still be a little twist.”

Whether that twist genuinely materialises or not, his comments reinforce a familiar theme around us under Richard Hughes: Liverpool rarely brief loudly, rarely rush, and often operate away from the spotlight.

With Redknapp said to be a friend of Hughes, you could be forgiven for putting two and two together in order to see where this tip off may have come from.

For now, Semenyo remains a Bournemouth player, but the idea that this story is finished may be premature.

And if something does move late, Liverpool being involved would not be a surprise to those paying close attention.

