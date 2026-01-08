Ekitike missing from Liverpool travelling squad to London, eagle-eyed fan claims

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool preparations for a pivotal trip to Arsenal have taken an unexpected turn after a casual public sighting prompted renewed focus on one unresolved selection issue.

David Tierney shared images on X of his son posing with several members of our squad at Runcorn train station, with Joe Gomez, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson Becker all pictured.

The post quickly drew attention from supporters who flooded the replies with questions, not least about one name conspicuously absent.

Ekitike absence spotted as Liverpool squad travel

My lads happy today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qeIuWpwLKr — David Tierney (@tierney1811) January 7, 2026

Among the replies, multiple fans asked whether Hugo Ekitike was present, with Tierney confirming: “Nope,” followed by further exchanges acknowledging the forward was not among the group.

Another supporter asked whether he had seen Hugo, with the response again confirming the Frenchman was not there, leading to light-hearted frustration from fans already anxious about his availability.

Tierney also revealed the squad arrived around 4.10pm for the 4.27 train, confirming the location as Runcorn train station, while understandably declining to explain how he knew they would be there.

The timing of the sighting has inevitably fuelled speculation, with Liverpool set to face Arsenal amid an already complicated attacking picture.

Slot update leaves Ekitike question open

Earlier this week, Arne Slot addressed Ekitike’s fitness, explaining in his pre-match press conference that the 23-year-old had not trained fully and was “in between” returning, with the Dutchman suggesting he may need “one or two days extra”.

That uncertainty has lingered, particularly given how important the former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has been to our recent momentum, a spell shaped as much by mentality as results.

After being named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for December, the No.22 spoke openly about the importance of staying unbeaten during a difficult period, while stressing that collective wins matter more than individual accolades.

With Mo Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations and Alexander Isak sidelined long-term, any absence is magnified, and Slot’s options against Arsenal already look stretched.

Whether the train station moment proves meaningful or merely coincidental, it has once again ensured that Ekitike’s status remains one of the key talking points.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile