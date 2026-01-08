Chris Sutton makes Liverpool claim that goes far beyond Thursday night

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into Thursday night’s trip to the Emirates with external judgement growing louder, even as our results continue to tick along on paper.

BBC Sport pundit Chris Sutton has delivered a withering assessment of where we stand ahead of Arsenal, insisting performances rather than points are exposing a worrying regression under Arne Slot.

The former Premier League striker predicted a 2-0 Arsenal win and claimed that “Liverpool badly missed Hugo Ekitike” during the recent draw with Fulham, framing the French forward as a key absence.

Liverpool performances under scrutiny despite unbeaten run

While we are nine games unbeaten in all competitions, Sutton believes that run masks deeper issues.

“Arne Slot’s side are nine games unbeaten now, so their recent results have been all right on paper,” he said. “It’s their performances that are the problem, though.”

The BBC pundit went further, arguing that when viewed closely, we are “miles off where they were when they won the title last season”.

That assessment contrasts with the data-led preview which outlined how the Opta supercomputer still gives us a fighting chance despite Arsenal being overwhelming favourites, with history showing that no side has beaten the Gunners more often in the Premier League than us.

There is also internal belief, with Dominik Szoboszlai recently insisting that Arsenal are not champions this week, but rather “they play against the champions”, a reminder that the title still resides at Anfield.

Chris Sutton targets Liverpool weaknesses Arsenal can exploit

Sutton’s harshest criticism centred on what he described as structural decline.

“This is a bang-average Liverpool team this season,” he claimed. “Arsenal are on a different level… they may as well be in a different league.”

He also suggested that Arsenal will abandon caution this time, stating that our defensive issues mean the league leaders should “go for it” because we are “there for the taking”.

That view aligns with the recent Fulham draw, where the absence of Ekitike was keenly felt, having scored or assisted six of our previous nine goals, underlining why his availability could yet shape the contest.

Whether Sutton’s verdict proves accurate or premature, Thursday now carries added significance not just for the table, but for how this Liverpool side is being judged in the wider landscape of the Premier League.

