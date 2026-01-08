Arteta’s pre-Liverpool message hints at what Arsenal fear most

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s visit to north London has been framed as a defining night for Arsenal, with comments beforehand offering an insight into how our status is viewed by the league leaders.

Speaking on Wednesday in his pre-match press conference via Arsenal.com, Mikel Arteta made it clear that facing us represents a benchmark his side must meet if they are to justify their position at the top.

The Spaniard said: “We are top of the table, we’ll play at home against a really, really good opponent and we want to maintain our position.”

He added: “In order to do that, we’re going to have to be excellent throughout the game to win it, and that’s the point we have to prove.”

Arteta on Liverpool quality and structure

The Arsenal boss reserved particular praise for how we are set up under Arne Slot, highlighting the adaptability that has defined us since the Premier League title win last season.

Arteta explained: “They have a great manager, they have a sensational structure and understanding of what they have to do in relation to the players that they select tomorrow in the line-up.”

He also pointed to our tactical flexibility, saying: “They can play in different ways because, at the end, those will make them a little bit different and more specific to what we can expect.”

Those comments align with recent words from Dominik Szoboszlai, who dismissed any suggestion that the title race is settled in January and insisted that Arsenal are facing the champions, not the other way around.

Arteta on rivals, injuries and Anfield criticism

When asked whether he expected us to be Arsenal’s main title rivals, the 43-year-old was unequivocal.

“I still think that they are a superb team and what they’ve done as well,” he said, referencing the wider context of injuries and the league’s difficulty.

That context includes Arsenal’s own absences, with Arteta having already confirmed defensive issues ahead of our trip, while also hinting at a possible fitness boost elsewhere in his squad.

Arteta was also asked about criticism of Arsenal’s tactics at Anfield earlier in the season, brushing it aside calmly.

“People are entitled to their opinions,” he said. “Mine was different, but that’s the beauty of football.”

Tonight’s meeting places last season’s champions against the side many see as champions elect, but Arteta’s words underline something we already know.

If Arsenal want to prove they belong, they must first measure themselves against us.

