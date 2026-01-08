Mo Salah latest transfer twist as Liverpool teammate holds key to January move

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s uncertain future at Liverpool this month is reportedly having an impact on Federico Chiesa’s next move.

The Egypt international is still away from Merseyside as he bids to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with his country set to face Ivory Coast on Saturday in the quarter-finals. His departure for AFCON came shortly after his explosive interview to the English press, where he called out Arne Slot for benching him.

With the duo’s relationship seemingly at breaking point, there has been ongoing speculation about the winger’s future at Anfield, with some UK betting sites already having markets on his next club.

Salah isn’t the only Liverpool star being linked with a move away from Anfield, though, with reports in Italy also suggesting that Juventus and Napoli are interested in Chiesa on a loan deal.

Italian clubs want Chiesa

The Italy international was used sparingly during Slot’s debut campaign in charge last season, and his minutes haven’t much improved this term, being limited to just one Premier League start despite Liverpool’s injury issues and lack of form.

Even with Salah heading off for international duty, Chiesa has struggled for minutes with Cody Gakpo returning from injury. It’s led to further speculation as to whether he could push for a move away, and there has been strong interest from Napoli and Juventus in the 28-year-old.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Serie A clubs have expressed an interest in a loan deal for Chiesa this month. The Italian outlet previously stated that the Reds’ number 14 was ‘fascinated’ by the prospect of returning to his old club.

However, the new report claims that Salah’s future will likely determine whether or not the Italy forward departs this month.

Liverpool have decision to make on Salah

It’s suggested that Liverpool are yet to make a final decision on what to do with Salah once he returns from AFCON.

If Egypt make it to the final, the 33-year-old will not return to Merseyside until after January 18. The club could make a decision before then and discussions are likely ongoing behind the scenes. However, reports in Italy indicate that, should LFC decide to sell Salah this month, Chiesa would not be allowed to leave.

Liverpool have been short of options in attack this season, with Ekitike, Gakpo and Alexander Isak all missing games through injury. If the Egyptian were to leave permanently, then his Italian counterpart would be needed in order to avoid Slot being left with limited options up top.