‘Here we go’ – Liverpool reach verbal agreement for January signing – Romano

Liverpool’s recruitment strategy continues to quietly evolve behind the scenes as another agreement has now been confirmed by one of the most reliable sources in the game.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that we have reached a verbal agreement to sign left-sided centre-back Mor Talla Ndiaye, adding his trademark “here we go” via X as the deal moved into place.

The Senegal youth international is just 18 years old and currently plays his football with Amitie FC, having featured at the recent Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, with the move forming part of a wider defensive refresh at Kirkby.

Why Ndiaye fits Liverpool long-term planning

Ndiaye is a left-footed central defender, a profile we have actively targeted in recent windows as part of reshaping our depth behind the senior options.

Standing out for his physicality, aerial strength and composure, the teenager is already capped at Under-18 level for Senegal, with three appearances to his name despite his age.

The defender is viewed internally as a development signing rather than an immediate first-team solution, but one aligned with the pathway we have used for other young defenders in recent seasons.

That same view was echoed by Paul Gorst, who also reported that Liverpool were closing in on an agreement for Ndiaye as part of plans to strengthen the club’s defensive depth at academy level.

With Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury and the senior group stretched at times, strengthening the pipeline has become increasingly important.

Arne Slot comments underline Liverpool recruitment stance

Arne Slot addressed the broader transfer picture this week, stressing that the club’s recent recruitment has been aligned at every level.

“I’m really happy with the squad we are having,” the Dutchman said during his pre-Arsenal press conference, adding that decisions made alongside Richard Hughes and ownership have put Liverpool “in a really good place for the short future but definitely also for the mid- to long-term future”.

While this agreement will not immediately alter our matchday options, it reflects a continued belief in building depth early rather than reacting late, with Ndiaye now set to begin the next stage of his development on Merseyside.

