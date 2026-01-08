Defensive leader confirms transfer to Liverpool with two-word Instagram post

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A teenage defender has confirmed on social media that he’s now joined Liverpool.

In recent years, the Reds have built a reputation for recruiting some of the best up-and-coming talents in British football, having signed the likes of Harvey Elliott (Fulham), Ben Gannon Doak (Celtic), Trey Nyoni (Leicester) and Rio Ngumoha (Chelsea) when they were still minors.

The Merseyside club may now have landed another precocious gem, with the player involved proudly taking to social media to announce the transfer.

Noah Adekoya confirms Liverpool transfer

Noah Adekoya – a teenage centre-back who rose through the ranks at Burnley – confirmed his move to Liverpool via Instagram with a two-word post which simply read ‘God’s plan’, along with photos of him signing his LFC contract at the AXA Training Centre.

It was only three months ago that the 19-year-old secured professional terms at Turf Moor, but the lure of Anfield has evidently proven too attractive to turn down.

Hopefully Adekoya will have a bright future at Liverpool

The Scouser has yet to make a competitive first-team debut and has only accrued a handful of under-21 appearances, but he comes to Liverpool with an impressive reputation from the Lancashire club.

As per Burnley’s official website, academy manager Chris Casper has praised Adekoya’s ‘leadership qualities’ and ‘physical profile’, and the defender spoke of his pride at taking on the captaincy with the Clarets’ underage sides.

The step-up to the Reds’ first team will obviously be a massive one for the teenager, who’s set to continue his development at under-21 level initially with a view to potentially being included with the senior squad in pre-season over the summer.

Liverpool still need to recruit a readymade first-team centre-back this month, with links to Marc Guehi persistent as ever, but it’s still encouraging to see that they’re looking towards the future by clinching deals for rising prospects who appear to have a tremendous future ahead of them.

Congratulations to Adekoya on becoming a Red, and we wish him every success at Anfield in the coming months and years!

You can view Adekoya’s post confirming the transfer below, via noahadekoya7 on Instagram: