‘I fear the worst’ – Arne Slot provides terrifying post-match Conor Bradley injury update

Arne Slot seemed fearful that Conor Bradley suffered a bad injury in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw away to Arsenal on Thursday night.

The Reds right-back pulled up towards the end of the match and was lying prone on the touchline when Gabriel Martinelli tried to shove him off the pitch so that the 22-year-old could receive treatment and the game could continue.

Dominik Szoboszlai justifiably took exception to the Arsenal forward’s actions and pushed him back, with Gary Neville describing the Brazilian’s behaviour as ‘disgraceful’ on Sky Sports.

Slot gives post-match injury update on Bradley

Slot spoke to the media after the match and gave a worrying update on Bradley, while also indirectly reprimanding Martinelli for his shove on the Liverpool right-back.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Reds boss said (via BBC Sport): “I fear the worst for Conor Bradley. I think if a player of us is on the floor, people might know by now 100 out of 100 times there’s something wrong with the player. You don’t like to see a player being moved if he might have an injury.”

A worrying assessment from Slot

The extent of the Northern Ireland international’s injury is likely to become clearer over the coming days, but Slot’s initial verdict doesn’t sound at all encouraging.

It’s a gutting blow for Bradley, who’s already had a couple of spells on the sidelines this season, and while Liverpool have Jeremie Frimpong to take his place at right-back, that could curb the Dutchman’s attacking impact which has been evident in recent games.

To his immense credit, Slot added in his post-match interview to Sky Sports that Martinelli ‘comes across as a nice guy’ and spoke of a wider ‘problem’ about ‘time-wasting’ in football, but it should’ve been clear to the Brazilian that our number 12 wasn’t indulging in gamesmanship.

While Reds fans might be understanably enraged by the Arsenal forward’s actions, the most important thing is the welfare of our own player, who could be facing a lengthy spell out of action judging by the comments from his head coach.

Let’s hope and pray that it isn’t as serious as injury as it first seemed and that the 22-year-old will be back in action sooner rather than later.