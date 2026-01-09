Officials’ verdict on Bradley incident will not sit well with Liverpool

Images via @SkySportsNews on X

Liverpool’s latest trip to the Emirates Stadium has left us waiting anxiously for clarity on one of the most concerning moments of the season, involving Conor Bradley.

The 0-0 Premier League draw with Arsenal was low on chances, but it ended with real concern for the right-back after a stoppage-time incident on the touchline.

The Northern Ireland international pulled up injured late on and was still on the turf when Gabriel Martinelli attempted to force him off the pitch.

The Arsenal forward was booked, but the episode quickly became the dominant talking point after full time.

Bradley incident analysed on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch

“He’s thrown the ball at him… he’s nudging him with his knee… and then he’s actually pushed him, there are three separate incidents there.” Could Martinelli face retrospective action for his clash with Conor Bradley? pic.twitter.com/kwqZNPTI6I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 9, 2026

The following day, the flashpoint was dissected on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch by former Premier League referee Dermott Gallagher and ex-professional Jay Boothroyd.

Asked whether Martinelli could face retrospective punishment, Gallagher was clear in his assessment.

“I think not, because he’s had a yellow card for his actions,” the former official explained.

He did, however, criticise the Arsenal winger’s decision-making during the sequence.

“In that instant I think Martinelli has made a very, very unwise decision,” Gallagher added.

The ex-referee went on to outline why the incident was more serious than it first appeared.

“There were three separate incidents there,” he said, pointing to the ball being thrown down, a nudge with the knee and then a shove.

Gallagher stressed that, while rare, multiple yellow cards can be issued for separate actions within the same stoppage.

“Very, very rarely you see two yellow cards for one incident, but you do see it,” he said.

That breakdown will only heighten frustration given the visible distress Bradley was in at the time.

What it means for Bradley and Liverpool going forward

Footage later emerged of Bradley leaving the Emirates Stadium on crutches with a knee brace, supported by a member of Liverpool staff.

That image alone underlined the seriousness of the situation and added context to the Ref Watch discussion.

Arne Slot addressed the injury after the final whistle, offering a worrying early assessment.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Dutchman admitted: “I fear the worst for Conor Bradley.”

He added that situations like this are exactly why injured players should not be moved while treatment is awaited.

Statistically, Bradley was one of the few bright spots on the night, coming closest to scoring when his chipped effort struck the crossbar in the first half.

The priority now is a full medical update on Bradley, with his availability over the coming weeks suddenly in doubt.

Given the importance of depth in the full-back areas, this is one situation we can ill afford to escalate further.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile