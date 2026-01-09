Reporter posts worrying sight involving Bradley after full-time

Images via @pabmontano on X

Liverpool left north London with a point, but it was what followed full-time that quickly became the overriding focus for us.

The 0-0 draw with Arsenal was disciplined and controlled in spells, yet concern centred on Conor Bradley after the right-back was forced off late on with a knee issue.

The 22-year-old was involved in a flashpoint near the touchline during stoppage time, moments before he was unable to continue and required treatment on the pitch.

Bradley sighting after full-time raises concern

Spanish journalist Pablo Montano provided a worrying update shortly after the final whistle, posting from the mixed zone outside the Emirates.

“Conor Bradley leaves the Emirates Stadium on crutches and wearing a knee brace,” Montano wrote on X.

“The Northern Irish full-back was injured in added time against Arsenal and had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.”

The image of one of ours leaving the stadium supported by a member of Liverpool staff was a sobering sight, particularly after what had been a strong individual display.

Bradley had earlier come closest to breaking the deadlock, clipping the crossbar after capitalising on a defensive mix-up, underlining just how influential he was before the injury.

What the Bradley injury could mean for us

The concern was echoed by Arne Slot after the match, with the Dutchman offering a blunt assessment when asked about his defender’s condition.

“I fear the worst for Conor Bradley,” Slot admitted, adding that when “a player of us is on the floor, people might know by now 100 out of 100 times there’s something wrong.”

That sense of protection was mirrored on the pitch, where Dominik Szoboszlai immediately stepped in when Bradley was shoved while injured, a moment that summed up the unity within the group.

Opta data shows Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League match since 2010, highlighting how disruptive the closing stages became.

With the fixture list continuing to tighten and Bradley having already suffered spells on the sidelines this season, the early signs will worry us until further clarity arrives.

For now, we wait for a full medical update, hoping the images from north London prove less significant than they appeared on the night.

