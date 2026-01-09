Carragher highlights hidden positive from goalless Arsenal clash

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s performance at the Emirates was always likely to be judged through the lens of the scoreline, but post-match reaction has begun to frame the draw in a very different way.

Jamie Carragher took to social media shortly after full time to offer his assessment of our 0-0 draw with Arsenal, focusing on context rather than surface-level conclusions.

The Reds arrived in north London missing Mo Salah, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike and under pressure to halt a difficult run, yet left having extended an unbeaten streak that quietly says a lot about where we are heading under Arne Slot.

“A good result & a very good performance from Liverpool tonight, missing three top attackers that may have made it an excellent result,” Carragher wrote.

“Nine unbeaten is not to be sniffed at after losing 9/12 previously.”

Carragher reaction puts Liverpool draw in context

The 47-year-old’s point about momentum matters when assessing what unfolded against the league leaders.

We controlled possession after the break and completed more than double the number of passes in the final third than Arsenal, even if clear chances were limited.

That control fed into the feeling that this was a disciplined, mature away performance rather than a passive one.

Carragher later doubled down after an Arsenal writer suggested Liverpool’s recent draws made the outcome predictable, responding: “Arsenal have not taken any risk in 180mins v Liverpool this season!!!”

That exchange neatly captured the wider picture of two cautious sides cancelling each other out, rather than one dominating the other.

It also echoed what Roy Keane said on Sky Sports afterwards when he praised how we controlled midfield and “took the energy out of the stadium”, while still noting a lack of cutting edge.

Carragher verdict reflects Liverpool progress under Slot

Before kick-off, Gary Neville warned Arsenal that Liverpool could still cause them problems, even with injuries, and the match broadly followed that script.

We came closest to scoring when Conor Bradley chipped David Raya only to see the effort clip the crossbar, underlining how fine the margins were.

Arne Slot’s side have now extended our unbeaten run in all competitions, a run that looks increasingly significant given the personnel issues and tactical transitions needed of late.

Carragher’s comments cut through the noise by reminding us that progress is not always linear or loud.

In a season where statements are often measured in results alone, this was one where performance, control and resilience quietly carried their own message.

