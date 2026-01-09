Liverpool youth selection hints at exciting Arne Slot plans vs Barnsley

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s approach to squad rotation ahead of the FA Cup is beginning to take shape, even if the clearest clues are not coming from first-team press conferences.

With our attention firmly on Monday night’s trip to Barnsley, Friday afternoon’s Liverpool U21 fixture against Norwich has quietly offered insight into how the Dutchman may approach the tie.

As reported by Lewis Bower on X, Liverpool’s academy side lined up with Armin Pecsi in goal, while Will Wright and Luke Chambers both returned from injury to start.

That in itself matters, because absence can often be more telling than inclusion at this stage of the season.

Liverpool U21 selection points towards FA Cup plans

Liverpool u21 vs Norwich XI: Pecsi, Chambers, Davidson, Lucky, Nallo; Kelly, Laffey, Pilling; Morrison, Kone-Doherty, Wright. Subs: Miscuir, Pinnington, Ewing, Trueman, Figueroa — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) January 9, 2026

The notable omissions were Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha, all of whom travelled with the first team to Arsenal and were therefore not considered for U21 duty.

This line-up strongly suggests Arne Slot is preparing to go strong against Barnsley rather than heavily rotating.

Bower noted that those who featured on Friday afternoon are less likely to be involved on Monday, while those who did not play are more likely to be trusted.

That interpretation fits with recent thinking around Ngumoha in particular, after John Aldridge argued that the teenage winger should be used more frequently to inject unpredictability into our attack.

It also aligns with reporting that Nyoni is viewed as an important part of the Dutchman’s plans, despite loan interest from across the UK and Europe.

Liverpool balancing patience with opportunity

There is also a wider squad context at play.

Bower suggested that the club “might want to be patient” when it comes to managing minutes, especially with attacking options like Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai all due for a rest.

That patience could open the door for academy involvement in the cup competition, without overexposing younger players in league matches.

Liverpool’s U21 XI itself reflected that balancing act, with Wright building fitness, Pecsi gaining valuable minutes, and several players potentially being assessed for future loan moves.

Bower highlighted Trent Kone-Doherty, Amara Nallo, Tommy Pilling and Josh Davidson as possible candidates to go out, which could mean they are also given a chance at Anfield.

For us, the key takeaway is clear.

Liverpool appear to be using the academy programme strategically, not just for development, but as a staging post for first-team opportunities when the schedule demands it.

Monday night at Anfield should confirm whether that reading is correct.

