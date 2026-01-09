Data expert breaks down why Liverpool left frustrated at Arsenal

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s goalless draw at Arsenal has been framed in many ways, but the underlying numbers point towards a familiar and uncomfortable pattern.

That was the conclusion of Michael Reid, a Football Data Editor at Opta, who published a detailed statistical breakdown of the Emirates stalemate on Substack.

Writing after the match, Reid opened bluntly by stating: “Let me starting by saying a draw is never a good result. Not for Liverpool.”

Liverpool draw shows growing issue despite unbeaten run

From our perspective, the context matters.

We arrived at the Emirates as clear second favourites, missing key attacking options and facing a side top of the league on a five-game winning run.

Despite that, Arsenal failed to score across two league meetings with Arne Slot’s side this season, something Reid highlighted as a significant achievement given their defensive strength.

However, the bigger concern is what the draw represents over time.

Liverpool have now drawn three consecutive league games in a single season for the first time since October 2015, while remaining unbeaten in nine Premier League matches overall.

That run reads well on the surface, but Reid noted that during those nine games we rank sixth in the form table, not fourth.

He summed it up succinctly: “Too. Many. Draws.”

The numbers show that nine Premier League sides have picked up more points across their last three matches than us, a stretch that has allowed rivals like Brentford and Newcastle to remain firmly in the Champions League conversation.

Liverpool second-half control backed up by Opta data

Where Reid’s analysis becomes more encouraging is in how the match itself unfolded.

The first half followed expectations, with Liverpool struggling to escape pressure and creating our best chance only after an Arsenal mistake, when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar.

The second half was different.

We jumped from just over 40% possession before the break to just under 65% after it, while passes in Arsenal’s defensive third rose from 28 to 94.

That dominance echoed Roy Keane’s post-match assessment, when he said Liverpool “controlled” the game and “took the energy out of the stadium,” even if he felt we lacked cutting edge.

Reid also addressed the headline stat about Liverpool failing to register a shot on target for the first time in 600 Premier League games, dismissing the metric’s quality but acknowledging its historical significance.

The Opta analyst ultimately struck a balanced tone.

He praised the tactical adjustment from Arne Slot, noting the impressive reversal in momentum, while also agreeing with Gary Neville’s pre-match view that Liverpool can cause top sides problems even when far from full strength.

The issue, as the data keeps showing, is turning those performances into wins.

