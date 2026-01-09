Bayern journalist lifts lid on Liverpool transfer link that keeps resurfacing

(Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term recruitment strategy continues to surface in some interesting places, even when the conversation initially appears to centre on Bayern Munich.

Fresh comments from Germany have once again placed us in the same sentence as one of Europe’s most coveted teenage attackers, while also offering insight into why patience may be central to how we approach this one.

Speaking via CF Bayern Insider, respected journalist Christian Falk addressed Bayern Munich’s thinking around RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, a name Liverpool supporters will already recognise.

The 19-year-old has been linked with us previously, and Falk’s latest update explains why that interest is not fading away.

Diomande interest shows Liverpool are thinking long term

Falk confirmed that Bayern are considering adding a younger option on the left flank, having already signed an experienced wide player from us last summer.

“Bayern Munich made one big deal last summer, which was Luis Diaz – and it’s working very well,” he said, before explaining that the Bundesliga giants now want “some competition on the left side with a younger player”.

That is where Diomande enters the conversation, with Falk noting that Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are all clubs whose interest must be taken “very, very seriously”.

For us, that lines up with previous reporting that Liverpool have been monitoring RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande closely after his eye-catching start in Germany.

The teenager’s contract situation also matters, with Falk pointing out that he is tied down until 2030, meaning any move would not come cheaply.

Diomande numbers explain Liverpool appeal

The numbers help explain why Diomande keeps appearing on Liverpool’s radar.

Across 14 appearances this season, the Ivory Coast international has scored six goals from an expected goals figure of just 3.16, while averaging three successful dribbles per game.

Stat 2025/26 Appearances 14 Goals 6 Assists 2 Minutes per game 63 Successful dribbles 3 Shot conversion 26%

*Stats via Sofascore

Those outputs fit the profile we have targeted in recent windows, particularly when paired with our willingness to invest in elite young talent.

That approach has already been evident elsewhere, with Liverpool reaching a verbal agreement for teenage defender Mor Talla Ndiaye as part of a wider focus on future-proofing the squad.

Diomande would fall firmly into that same category.

For now, Bayern’s “comfortable position” may slow any immediate movement, but Liverpool being mentioned alongside Europe’s biggest clubs tells its own story.

This is a name we should expect to keep hearing.

