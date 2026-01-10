‘Conversations ongoing’ – Fabrizio Romano drops late night update on Liverpool target inspiring ‘crazy battle’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that alleged Liverpool transfer target Kees Smit will move clubs in the summer transfer window at the earliest.

The AZ Alkmaar star is understood to be a highly-coveted talent, with the likes of Real Madrid and other Premier League clubs keeping close watch.

The 19-year-old has over two years remaining on a contract set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Kees Smit will move in the summer transfer window

With things heating up at this early stage, it seems a matter of inevitability that Smit will be trading clubs in the summer.

“I keep mentioning that name to you as one of the big names we’ll have for 2026 on the market – summer more likely than January,” the Italian journalist spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“It’s true that Jorge Mendes is taking care of this. Since December, Mendes is working to coordinate the future of Kees Smit. There are conversations ongoing.

“Newcastle wanted to bring the player in January and were prepared to pay big money. But at the moment, nothing is advanced yet on the player’s side.”

However, all interested parties have been advised that the Dutchman is likely to set them back north of £52m.

Premier League clubs and Real Madrid are interested

That won’t necessarily be a problem, of course, for the scale of clubs linked with the teenager’s services.

Real Madrid, who certainly have a penchant for stockpiling top, young European talent, will be in the mix.

Whilst Liverpool weren’t expressly mentioned in Fabrizio Romano’s latest report, prior reporting on Kees Smit would suggest the midfielder is at least on the Reds’ radar.

“AZ Alkmaar want more than the reported €45m-50m [£39m-43.4m]. In my opinion, the transfer fee will be more than €60m [£52m] for Smit,” the reliable reporter went on to add.

“Get ready, because Real Madrid are following the player, because top Premier League clubs are following the player.

“There’s going to be a crazy battle for this boy. And the man coordinating this battle is Jorge Mendes, as reported today in the Netherlands.

“For sure there are talks taking place. I expect this deal to happen in the summer transfer window. I expect big clubs, from the Premier League and Real Madrid, to attack the situation.”

Why should Liverpool be interested in Smit?

As one of the most highly-rated talents in Europe, Liverpool should at least have an eye on the situation by default.

Whilst it’s expected that both Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai will put pen to paper on new contracts, Alexis Mac Allister would appear to be the one Liverpool midfielder with the most question marks.

The Merseysiders have already begun contract talks with the trio, and rightly so given that the Argentine’s contract, for instance, expires in just over two years.

Regardless, a player of Smit’s quality would further bolster the club’s depth and quality in midfield – especially in the event of any unfortunate departures.

Kees Smit stats Percentiles 0.21 xA 80th percentile 89.2% successful passes 88th percentile 1.72 chances created 85th percentile 0.96 successful dribbles 81st percentile 5.78 recoveries 74th percentile 0.89 possession won in final third 87th percentile

* Kees Smit stats per 90 in the Eredivisie in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

Add to that his positional versatility and Arne Slot’s reported admiration of the youngster, and it’s not too hard to piece together the possibility of a potential move down the line.

