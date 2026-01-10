How much it will cost to sign Yan Diomande after winger admits Liverpool transfer dream

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has reportedly admitted he wants to play for Liverpool Football Club.

The 19-year-old Bundesliga winger has been setting Germany alight with some stellar performances for RB Leipzig since his summer move.

The teenager has racked up seven goals and four assists in 16 appearances (across all competitions) for the Red Bull outfit in 2025/26.

Yan Diomande wants Liverpool transfer

The former La Liga attacker suggested that both he and his father are ‘big’ Liverpool fans.

“I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool,” Diomande reportedly said on a TikTok live (via DaveOCKOP on X). “I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

It’s news that may very well come as a significant boost to Liverpool, with the footballer having been previously described as a really ‘special talent’.

However, he won’t come cheap. TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey reports that a figure in the region of £88m is already being discussed around Diomande.

Liverpool will face competition from PSG & Man Utd

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are extremely interested in landing Yan Diomande in the future.

An update from one of our sister sites, CaughtOffside, confirms that the Red Devils are joined in their interest by Liverpool, other Premier League clubs, Bayern Munich, PSG and Barcelona.

Christian Falk at CF Bayern Insider has corroborated reports of interest from England, as well as that of reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern.

Why should Liverpool be interested in Diomande?

Liverpool have been desperate for some pace and goal threat from the left wing since Luis Diaz’s departure in the summer.

Whilst Cody Gakpo is competent competition for a starting berth, our threat level from the left has diminished since the Dutchman became our sole option.

Yan Diomande, however, would supply pace and threat aplenty were he to make his dream move to Anfield.

Yan Diomande stats Percentiles 0.32 non-penalty xG 86th percentile 0.57 xGOT (xG on target) 94th percentile 4.26 dribbles 100th percentile 58.3% successful dribbles % 86th percentile 7.5 touches in the opposition box 95th percentile 6.79 duels won 89th percentile

* Yan Diomande’s stats per 90 in the Bundesliga in the 2025/26 season (Fotmob)

The Ivorian is direct, capable of taking on a man, and lightning-quick.

However, the big issue with the left-sided winger is his relative youth and limited pool of senior minutes, which will more than likely be the first thing flagged up by Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Should reports of a figure in excess of £80m be on the money, it’s more likely than not we’ll be giving this one a miss in the summer.

Still, it’s always nice to know that a top European talent is interested in making the switch to L4.

