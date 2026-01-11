What Arne Slot said about Ekitike that matters before Barnsley

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool’s FA Cup plans are beginning to take shape, even if some of the most important clues are hidden within cautious language.

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com ahead of Monday night’s third-round tie against Barnsley, Arne Slot offered a series of fitness updates that subtly framed how seriously we are taking the competition.

The Dutchman made it clear that the FA Cup remains “very important” to us, with the intention to select the strongest squad possible at Anfield.

That ambition, however, hinges on the availability of Hugo Ekitike.

Ekitike fitness update shapes Liverpool selection

Addressing the French forward’s status, Slot said: “Hugo, that is not 100 per cent sure but we will do everything to have him available on Monday.”

Those words matter, because recent evidence shows how much we rely on our No.22.

Liverpool have won just 30% of competitive matches this season without Ekitike starting, compared to a 63% win rate when the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker is named in the XI.

That contrast helps explain why Slot is pushing to have him available, even with caution still evident.

Ekitike absence highlights wider Liverpool injury concerns

The broader context is not encouraging.

Conor Bradley’s season-ending knee injury, confirmed after scans revealed significant ligament and bone damage, has already forced us to rethink defensive depth going forward.

Slot also confirmed that Jayden Danns remains unavailable, explaining that the young striker is “not fit enough” and still not training after suffering a stress fracture.

That caution with Danns was explicitly linked to the careful management of Rio Ngumoha, who is now being limited to two days a week on the pitch to avoid a repeat scenario.

There was slightly more optimism around Wataru Endo, with the Japanese midfielder expected to return to training after a two-month absence, while Mo Salah’s recent minutes were also acknowledged.

Friday night’s Liverpool U21 selection added another layer, hinting that several promising youngsters would not be considered for the Barnsley fixture.

All of that makes the Ekitike update especially significant.

If our No.22 is available, Slot has already suggested he will be “one of the options” to feature, reinforcing the sense that Liverpool intend to treat this tie as more than a routine cup obligation.

Monday night should confirm whether that intent translates into selection.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile