Why Arsenal turning to Klopp’s former coach should worry Liverpool

Liverpool’s recent struggles in key moments have drawn attention to an area we once quietly dominated under Jurgen Klopp.

As reported by Jonathan Northcroft for The Times, Arsenal have now turned to former Liverpool throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark in their bid to squeeze every possible marginal gain from set pieces.

The Dane, who worked with us between 2018 and 2023, has been visiting Arsenal’s training ground as a consultant as they attempt to weaponise throw-ins during a season where goals from such situations have spiked.

That development lands uncomfortably given our own issues defending and maximising restarts, particularly after the sacking of Aaron Briggs earlier this campaign.

Gronnemark impact shows what Liverpool once had

Gronnemark was brought to Merseyside by Klopp at a time when throw-ins were seen as an undervalued part of the game.

The former Dortmund boss immediately trusted the specialist, and the results were dramatic.

According to PremierLeague.com data referenced during his time at the club, Liverpool jumped from 18th in the division for retaining possession from throw-ins under pressure to first within a single season.

That improvement was not about launching the ball into the box at every opportunity, but about movement, spacing and speed of restart.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Gronnemark previously explained how small technical tweaks delivered immediate results, recalling how Joel Matip increased his throw-in distance by over eight metres in a single session.

Those marginal gains helped underpin a Champions League triumph followed by our long-awaited Premier League title.

Gronnemark move highlights Liverpool decision

Northcroft notes that Arsenal are already the league’s most prolific scorers from set pieces this season, and their decision to consult Gronnemark reflects how seriously they view throw-ins as a weapon.

That context makes the situation difficult to ignore, particularly with our former specialist publicly stating he is “always ready to help” should Liverpool ever call again.

Recent matches have shown how long throws are becoming increasingly influential across the division, with Brentford among those exploiting the trend to our cost.

It leaves an unavoidable question about whether this represents a missed opportunity under the current regime, especially as the Dane continues to influence elite clubs across Europe and beyond.

Seeing a familiar face now aiding the side currently setting the pace only sharpens the sense that this was an edge we once had, understood, and perhaps allowed to slip away.

