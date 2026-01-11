Salah sends message Liverpool cannot ignore after AFCON night

Image via @OptaJoe on X

Liverpool’s wider attacking picture continues to be shaped away from Anfield, and Mo Salah’s latest comments on international duty have only reinforced how influential our No.11 remains to everything we do.

Speaking after Egypt’s dramatic 3-2 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final win over Ivory Coast, the Liverpool forward once again delivered when it mattered, scoring and assisting to fire the Pharaohs into the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old was decisive again, taking his tally at the tournament to four goals from four matches, while also setting up Ramy Rabia as Egypt established early control in Agadir.

Salah leadership on display during Egypt win

Salah’s post-match words, reported by en.africatopsports.com, offered a clear insight into the mentality he continues to bring wherever he plays.

“I am very happy and proud to play with these guys,” he said. “We always want to bring joy to the Egyptian fans, and we believe we can win every match with this mindset.”

The winger also referenced the challenge Egypt faced, adding: “It was a difficult match. The Ivorians won the AFCON last time at home. They played like champions today as well.”

Despite that, Egypt found a way, with the Liverpool attacker restoring a two-goal cushion shortly after half-time before seeing the game out under pressure.

Salah at AFCON 2025 Total Appearances 4 Goals 4 Assists 2 Goal involvements 6

Those numbers underline why his absence continues to shape our attacking structure during this period.

Salah absence continues to shape Liverpool picture

Back on Merseyside, conversations around how much we miss Salah have already surfaced, with Michael Owen and Steve McManaman both highlighting the lack of structure when the Egyptian is not available.

That assessment feels increasingly relevant as Egypt’s progress ensures the Liverpool No.11 remains unavailable for selection during a demanding phase of the season.

Salah himself addressed the responsibility he carries, saying: “I always give my all for my team. I try to bring my experience to help us achieve great things.”

There was also a quieter moment after Egypt’s previous victory over Benin, when the forward swapped shirts with Romaric Amoussou, a gesture that spoke volumes about his standing across African football.

It all feeds into the same reality.

While Arne Slot continues to navigate life without one of world football’s most reliable match-winners, Salah is still setting standards elsewhere.

And every performance like this only sharpens the focus on what Liverpool regain when he walks back through the doors.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile