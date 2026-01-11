New Liverpool signing names Demba Ba moment that shaped his move

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term planning has quietly taken another step forward, with fresh words from one of our newest arrivals offering insight into how this move fits into the wider picture at Anfield.

The club confirmed earlier this week that Mor Talla Ndiaye has completed his switch to Merseyside, linking up with our U21s setup after progressing through the ranks in Senegal.

Now, the teenager has spoken publicly for the first time about what this opportunity represents, and why Liverpool already feels different.

Ndiaye explains Liverpool pull after dream move

Speaking on X, via @Mor_ndiaye04, the Senegal youth international made it clear this transfer is about far more than his first experience abroad.

“I am very happy to join Liverpool Fc for my first experience abroad,” Ndiaye said.

“It is a dream club, with a magnificent history and a rich record of success, shaped by great players, including Sadio Mane, who made me dream in this shirt.”

That reference will resonate with us, given Mane’s lasting legacy at Anfield and the pathway Liverpool have continued to build for young African talents.

The 18-year-old also paid tribute to those who helped guide him to this point, including Bou Sports, Amitie FC, his close circle, and club president Demba Ba – a name Liverpool supporters will never forget after his decisive goal at Anfield during the 2013/14 title race.

“The work is only just beginning for all of us,” Ndiaye added. “Together, we will succeed by the grace of God!”

Ndiaye stats show why Liverpool moved early

While this is very much a development signing, the early data helps explain why Liverpool’s recruitment team acted decisively.

Ndiaye 2025/26 (U21 level) Per game Minutes played 73 Accurate passes 90% Interceptions 3.3 Clearances 3.8 Clean sheets 2

*Stats via Sofascore

Standing at 183cm and comfortable on the ball, the left-footed centre-back fits a profile we have actively targeted, complementing a wider youth refresh that has also seen us monitor emerging talents like Yan Diomande as part of our future planning.

This move also aligns with the broader defensive strategy confirmed earlier this week when Fabrizio Romano reported Liverpool had reached a verbal agreement for Ndiaye, underlining how early groundwork continues behind the scenes.

This is not about immediate impact under Arne Slot but about ensuring the next generation is already dreaming in red – just as Ndiaye admits he has been for some time.

