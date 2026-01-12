Slot explains why this competition suddenly matters more to Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season has reached a point where perspective matters, and the message from inside the club suggests tonight offers more than just progression to the next round.

In his matchday programme notes via Liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot framed the FA Cup as a chance for us to reset momentum, with Barnsley arriving at Anfield for a third-round tie that carries quiet significance.

“Given our position in the Premier League is currently not what we would want it to be, the FA Cup is a competition that gives us a fresh opportunity to build something meaningful,” our head coach wrote.

That line alone tells us plenty about how the 47-year-old views the coming weeks, especially with Arsenal already six points clear at the summit and us sitting fourth after 21 matches.

Slot views FA Cup as Liverpool reset point

The Dutchman was candid about last season’s early exit and the lessons it delivered.

“My experience of the competition is not yet the most extensive – we played only two games last season before going out – but what it means and what it represents is already very clear,” our boss explained.

Those experiences included difficult moments against lower-league opposition, something he referenced again when discussing tonight’s visitors.

“The starting point for this is to give Barnsley the respect that they deserve,” he wrote, noting their reputation for progressive football under a young manager.

That caution aligns with external views too, with Chris Sutton predicting a routine Liverpool win but warning that another upset would place real pressure on Slot this season.

Slot calls for Liverpool standards at Anfield

The former Feyenoord coach stressed that respect must be matched by intensity.

“For us, it is about matching that passion in our own way,” he said.

Selection remains open, but the message does not change.

“For whoever is in the team the message will be the same – bring all of your desire and all of your quality because you and we are going to need it.”

Slot also referenced our most recent outing at the Emirates, where we drew 0-0 with Arsenal despite failing to register a shot on target.

“Although our efforts could not bring a win over the line, there were a lot of positives that we should use going forward,” he added, while admitting chance creation must improve.

With Hugo Ekitike potentially returning from injury and rotation expected, tonight feels like a test of mentality as much as quality.

This competition now carries weight and the tone has already been set.

