Ex-Barnsley skipper explains what it really takes to win at Anfield

Image via @BarnsleyFC on X

Liverpool begin our FA Cup campaign knowing that history, belief and narrative all collide when Barnsley walk out at Anfield once again.

The visitors arrive carrying memories of a big cup upset, and those echoes have been revived this week via Barnsleyfc.co.uk.

Former Barnsley captain Brian Howard has reflected on his late winner here in 2008, a moment that still stands as one of the most famous FA Cup upsets of the modern era.

“It felt like something written in the stars,” Howard said, recalling the decisive goal scored at the Kop end in stoppage time.

For us, it is a reminder of why this competition demands total focus, regardless of league position or opposition.

Barnsley history at Anfield still frames Liverpool challenge

Barnsley have got a great record at Anfield 😬 D April 1958, 1 – 1

W March 1959, 3 – 2

D January 1982, 0 – 0

L November 1997, 0 – 1

L February 2008, 1 – 2 pic.twitter.com/4FqfSucRZs — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 12, 2026

Barnsley’s record at Anfield is better than many would expect, with two wins, two draws and just one defeat across five competitive visits.

Howard admitted that even his own side did not fully believe at first.

“If you asked us all, the fans probably thought it was just a good day out,” he said, before explaining how belief grew as the game unfolded.

The former midfielder detailed how going in only 1-0 down at half-time kept hope alive, while individual performances from Luke Steele and Bobby Hassell laid the foundations.

That sense of belief is exactly what our captain Virgil van Dijk referenced in his programme notes, where he warned of the FA Cup’s long history of upsets and stressed that responsibility never changes when wearing the Liverpool shirt.

Liverpool must write a different FA Cup story

Arne Slot will be acutely aware of last season’s early exit and the pressure that accompanies a competition where momentum can shift quickly.

Chris Sutton has suggested that another slip here would place serious scrutiny on Arne Slot, even if his expectation remained a routine home win.

Howard’s message to the current Barnsley squad underlines why complacency is dangerous.

“This is your moment now,” he said. “Someone can be that person people talk about in 15 years’ time.”

From our perspective, the challenge is clear.

We are Premier League champions, unbeaten in ten matches, and returning to Anfield after a disciplined draw at Arsenal, but the FA Cup does not care for context.

History has already shown us that once belief enters this stadium, it has to be met with authority.

For Liverpool, the road to Wembley really does start here.

