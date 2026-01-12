Barnsley boss invokes Anfield memories as FA Cup trip looms

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s FA Cup journey brings familiar narratives back into focus as Barnsley prepare to return to Anfield with history, belief and opportunity all in play.

The League One side head to Merseyside on Monday night, and their head coach has already framed the occasion as one his squad must fully embrace, as reported via barnsleyfc.co.uk.

Conor Hourihane admitted his players are relishing the chance to test themselves against elite opposition, describing us as “one of the best teams in the world” while stressing the importance of preparation.

“We’re really excited to be able to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world,” he said. “We expect a really tough occasion, of course, but one that the lads need to be ready for and fully prepared for.”

The former Aston Villa midfielder also pointed to the work done behind the scenes following a short break in Barnsley’s schedule, with focus extending beyond just this tie.

“We’ve used this window to get ourselves in a really good place – not just for Liverpool, but for the busy run of league games coming up,” he added.

Barnsley history at Anfield still shapes the narrative

Barnsley’s previous visits to Anfield remain part of the wider FA Cup folklore, with two wins, two draws and only one defeat across five competitive trips.

Those memories were reignited this week after former captain Brian Howard reflected on his stoppage-time winner here in 2008, a moment that still stands as one of the competition’s modern shocks.

That perspective ties naturally into discussion around how difficult it is for visiting sides to manage the occasion, something Howard admitted even his own team underestimated at first.

Liverpool’s approach under Arne Slot will define the tie

From our perspective, the challenge is about control, focus and avoiding the complacency that has undone Premier League sides in this competition before.

Hourihane acknowledged the uncertainty around selection, admitting it is hard to know whether our “big boys” will feature, but insisted his players must be ready regardless.

That uncertainty has also framed wider debate this week, with Chris Sutton predicting a routine Liverpool win while warning that any slip would carry scrutiny.

With our head coach now in his second season after delivering the Premier League title, this cup tie offers a chance to reinforce standards rather than invite narrative.

FA Cup history reminds us that Anfield nights demand respect, and Barnsley will arrive believing their past gives them permission to do so again.

