Why Barnsley’s Liverpool links are fuelling belief ahead of Anfield test

Liverpool’s FA Cup meeting with Barnsley comes with familiar themes of belief, history and emotion resurfacing around Anfield once again.

The draw has handed us a League One opponent, but also a side carrying deep Liverpool connections, something that has been openly acknowledged ahead of Monday night’s game.

As reported by Aadam Patel of BBC Sport, two Barnsley midfielders who once came through our academy are relishing the opportunity to return to Anfield, not as supporters, but as opponents.

Adam Phillips and Vimal Yoganathan both spent years on Merseyside before being released, with each admitting that this fixture carries personal significance.

“I was buzzing when the draw happened,” Phillips said. “I’m still a massive Liverpool fan.”

The 27-year-old described growing up watching us, attending iconic European nights, and already securing more than 30 tickets for family and friends inside the away end.

“I’ll get goosebumps when You’ll Never Walk Alone is played,” he added.

Barnsley belief shaped by Liverpool past and Anfield history

The FA Cup is always shaped by memory, and Barnsley’s record at Anfield inevitably adds an extra layer.

The Tykes have won here twice, drawn twice and lost only once across five competitive visits, including that infamous 2008 upset.

Former captain Brian Howard spoke about how belief grew inside the dressing room that day.

Chris Sutton’s Barnsley prediction has again raised the subject of pressure on the home side once again.

Yoganathan, who turns 20 this week, admitted stepping out at Anfield feels surreal given his journey.

“I was a ball boy here when I was young,” the Welsh-born midfielder said, referencing Divock Origi’s famous derby winner in 2018.

The teenager also spoke openly about being released and how resilience has shaped him, echoing themes Howard previously raised about belief forming once the game begins.

Why Liverpool must match emotion with authority

The task is clear.

Barnsley may arrive as underdogs, but belief, history and motivation are already present.

For Liverpool, this is about control, authority and ensuring Anfield remains a place where stories end, not begin.

