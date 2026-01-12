Pundit suggests Liverpool have something to prove at Anfield

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie has been framed as routine, but the subtext surrounding this Anfield night suggests something far more delicate.

Chris Sutton, writing for BBC Sport, has delivered a pointed assessment of what awaits us against Barnsley and why complacency would be costly.

The former striker referenced the visitors’ famous 2008 FA Cup win at Anfield but made it clear he does not expect history to repeat itself.

“Barnsley fans will come to Anfield hoping for a repeat of their famous win here in the FA Cup in 2008, but I don’t see another shock on the cards,” Sutton said.

That confidence, however, comes with a warning aimed squarely at Arne Slot.

Sutton warning highlights Barnsley FA Cup risk for Liverpool

The BBC pundit pointed back to last season’s shock exit under Arne Slot, when wholesale rotation backfired badly.

“Liverpool boss Arne Slot will have learned his lesson about the cup after last season, when his side crashed out to Plymouth after he made 10 changes,” Sutton explained.

He believes that experience shapes selection this time around.

“Slot needs an FA Cup run this season, so I am sure he will not risk another upset here,” he added.

That approach aligns with the careful squad messaging delivered by our boss, when Slot spoke about treating the competition as “very important” while stressing the need for the strongest available group.

The availability of Hugo Ekitike remains central to that thinking, with the French forward’s fitness described as “not 100 per cent sure” but being pushed hard ahead of Monday night.

Barnsley prediction framed by Liverpool form concerns

Despite backing us to progress, Sutton was less convinced by recent performances.

“I am just not convinced by the way his side are playing at the moment, and I don’t think many Liverpool fans are either,” he said.

That comment lands in the context of a goalless draw at Arsenal, where we failed to register a single shot on target for the first time in a Premier League match since 2010.

The absence of our No.22 again underlined his importance, with Opta data showing we win 63% of matches when he starts compared to just 30% without him.

Sutton ultimately expects Anfield control to tell.

“Even so, they are at home to a League One side, and this should be a pretty routine victory,” he concluded.

His prediction stands at 2-0, but the pressure he highlights is real.

Another slip would reopen uncomfortable questions, especially with Conor Bradley now ruled out for the season and rotation options limited.

At Anfield, this one is about authority as much as progression.

