Deal could be done imminently: Liverpool target passed on Man City to set up January revenge mission

Liverpool have been urged to look at signing Givairo Read after Conor Bradley sustained a long-term injury.

The Northern Ireland international was cruelly ruled out for the rest of the 2025/26 season after picking up a significant knee injury in the 0-0 stalemate with Arsenal at the weekend.

Now, the Feyenoord fullback’s name has been plastered all over social media amid the January transfer window.

Should Liverpool sign Givairo Read?

It’s hard to imagine Liverpool will simply dispense with Bradley and commit to another right-back in competition with Jeremie Frimpong.

However, were the Reds to take a serious look at Arne Slot’s former protege, Read, one might be pleasantly surprised by what he could offer the Dutchman’s side.

Offensively speaking, the 19-year-old more than holds his own in the Eredivisie (albeit a much weaker league than the Premier League).

Givairo Read stats Percentiles 0.11 non-penalty xG 85th percentile 0.34 assists 86th percentile 0.16 xA 70th percentile 1.26 chances created 74th percentile 0.92 successful dribbles 80th percentile 66.7% successful dribbles % 92nd percentile 4.59 touches in oppposition box 94th percentile

* Givairo Read’s stats in the Eredivisie in 2025/26 per 90 (Fotmob)

Obviously, we have to take into account the uptick in quality in England, but this doesn’t compare badly to Bradley’s numbers.

Conor Bradley stats Percentiles 0.02 non-penalty xG 33rd percentile 0.1 assists 66th percentile 0.09 xA 58th percentile 0.39 chances created 20th percentile 0.68 successful dribbles 59th percentile 31.8% successful dribbles % 24th percentile 2.7 touches in opposition box 82nd percentile

* Conor Bradley’s stats in the Premier League in 2025/26 per 90 (Fotmob)

The right-back doesn’t appear to be a total defensive liability either, having won 60.7% of his duels this season (compared to his Liverpool counterpart’s 44.9%).

Conor Bradley’s injury record is a serious problem

We’re in no rush to abandon all hope in Conor Bradley, but the simple fact of the matter is his injury proneness is becoming a serious concern.

The 22-year-old fullback has missed a grand total of 78 games (including an estimation of games he’ll miss this term) for club and country since the 2023/24 season.

Season Injury Games missed 2023/24 Back/ankle 31 2024/25 Hamstring/muscle 19 2025/26 Hamstring/muscle/knee 28* (including estimation of games to be missed)

* Conor Bradley’s injury record at Liverpool & Northern Ireland (Transfermarkt)

So, Liverpool do need to give at least some consideration to the fact that they may have to plan for a future with a more readily available right-back.

Read has already issued a “come get me” plea

Givairo Read was asked to pick between Manchester City and Liverpool as his favourite Premier League team and said: “Liverpool, for sure! Nothing else, no one else.”

With his allegiances already made clear, this is one transfer the Merseysiders could presumably pull off with relative ease once a transfer fee is agreed.

With Read having been previously linked with a switch to Man City, this could be a great opportunity to enact revenge after the Sky Blues snapped up a long-time Liverpool target in Antoine Semenyo.

It just remains to be seen whether Liverpool will act now or wait for the summer window to potentially pull the trigger.

What may stop this deal from happening

Unfortunately for Liverpool, it appears that the teenager may have unintentionally ruled himself out of an Anfield switch this January.

Feyenoord head coach Robin van Persie was forced to make a late substitution in a 2-2 draw with Heerenveen on Sunday. The Dutchman replaced Givairo Read in the final moments of the Eredivisie clash, with the footballer going off with a suspected hamstring injury (Transfermarkt).

