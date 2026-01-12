‘Made it look easy’ – Dion Dublin wowed by Liverpool player’s ‘Salah-esque’ moment v Barnsley

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Dion Dublin was full of praise for Jeremie Frimpong after the Dutch right-back’s goal for Liverpool in their FA Cup tie against Barnsley tonight.

Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning long-range strike, and his teammate later doubled the lead with some wizardry of his own.

Cutting inside from the right flank, the Netherlands international surged into the penalty are and skipped past Nathanael Ogbeta before unleashing a powerful left-footed drive which gave Tykes goalkeeper Murphy Cooper no chance.

Dublin wowed by Frimpong goal v Barnsley

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Dublin remarked: “It’s not easy but Frimpong made it look easy. He receives it out on the right wing, he’s allowed to turn and face Ogbeta, comes inside on his left foot and hits it with such power, laces, and it flies past the ‘keeper.”

Sky Sports reporter Sam Blitz described it as ‘Mo Salah-esque’ from the 25-year-old, with the goal reminiscent of the Egyptian’s wonder strike against Everton in his first season at Anfield, which won him the FIFA Puskas Award.

Frimpong goal highlighted his exciting brilliance in attack

Frimpong’s second goal for Liverpool (after his stunner against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield) was indeed a piece of individual brilliance, and it showcased the raw footballing talent of the Dutchman.

His debut campaign at Anfield has been blighted by injury, but he’s added a much-needed attacking spark for the Reds since returning to action on Christmas week.

Unfortunately for the Merseysiders, Szoboszlai blotted his copybook with an inexplicable error to gift former LFC academy youngster Adam Phillips a goal in front of the Kop to pull Barnsley back into the contest.

It leaves Liverpool with work to do in the second half (at the time of writing), but Slot will have been delighted with the quality of the two goals that his side netted in the opening 45 minutes.

As Dublin said, Frimpong made a far from easy finish look remarkably straightforward, and hopefully we’ll see a few more moments like that from the explosive Dutchman throughout his time with the Reds.

You can view Frimpong’s goal against Barnsley below, via TNT Sports on X: