Liverpool team news v Barnsley: Rio Ngumoha starts as Arne Slot goes strong with his line-up

(Photo by James Sutton/Getty Images)

Liverpool commence their FA Cup campaign for 2025/26 with a third-round tie at home to Barnsley on Monday night, with the winners earning a home tie against Brighton next month.

The Reds were unceremoniously dumped out of this competition at the fourth-round stage last season by Plymouth Argyle, but whereas that result was quickly forgotten amid our triumphant top-flight campaign, a similiar outcome tonight couldn’t be brushed aside as easily.

The Tykes actually won on their previous visit to Anfield in this very tournament 18 years ago, and after a weekend which saw holders Crystal Palace shocked by sixth-tier Macclesfield, the Merseyside giants can’t say they haven’t been warned about the kind of upsets the FA Cup produces.

Premier League teams often rotate heavily at this stage of the competition, and the omissions of Calvin Ramsay, Trey Nyoni and Rio Ngumoha from under-21 action over the weekend seems to suggest that they could start against Barnsley.

We now know the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s fixture.

Liverpool starting XI to face Barnsley

There are a few changes from the line-up which drew 0-0 at Arsenal four days ago, but Arne Slot has still selected a number of familiar names from the off tonight.

Giorgi Mamardashvili replaces Alisson Becker between the sticks, with an experienced back four of Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai likely to play in the number 10 role. Ngumoha gets a start in a forward line which also includes Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo.

Hugo Ekitike missed Liverpool’s previous two games due to injury but he’s on the bench tonight if needed, as are Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch. Wataru Endo is also among the substitutes, having been injured for the past few matches, with Ramsay and Nyoni in reserve as well.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: