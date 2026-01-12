‘What does he mean…?’ – Arne Slot responds to post-match comment from Barnsley boss Hourihane

(Photos by Jan Kruger and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot seemed bemused by an accusation from Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane that Dominik Szoboszlai was ‘disrespectful’ over the error which led to the Tykes’ goal at Anfield on Monday night.

While Liverpool ultimately prevailed 4-1 in the teams’ FA Cup third-round clash, it required late goals from substitutes Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to finally kill off the stern challenge from the League One side, who continued to push for further goals right until the final whistle.

The Hungarian midfielder opened the scoring with a 30-yard piledriver but later inexplicably decided to backheel the ball in his own penalty area, only to inadvertently tee up Adam Phillips for the easiest of finishes in front of the Kop.

What did Slot and Hourihane say about Szoboszlai error?

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Hourihane was asked if he found Szoboszlai’s attempted backheel ‘disrespectful’ towards his team, to which the Barnsley boss replied (via Sky Sports): “Yeah, potentially. He doesn’t do that against Arsenal, Chelsea or [in] a Champions League game. He doesn’t do that.”

When that observation was put to Slot, the Liverpool head coach seemed to challenge the assertion, but he was evidently annoyed with his player over the mind-boggling error.

The 47-year-old said (via Sky Sports): “What does he [Hourihane] mean disrespectful? I don’t think you should do that in a Premier League game, League Cup game, friendly game or a training session. It’s a weird choice and I also have my opinion about it, but I prefer to keep that to myself and speak about it with Dom.”

Not ‘disrespectful’ from Szoboszlai, but it was a serious lapse in judgement

We don’t think that it was Szoboszlai’s intention to disrespect Barnsley with his erroneous backheel attempt, but it was certainly a horrific lapse in judgement from a player who’s usually so reliable for Liverpool.

Steve McManaman seemed to agree with Hourihane’s post-match comments when he too suggested that the Reds midfielder wouldn’t have attempted something so reckless had it been against a top-end Premier League opponent.

While Slot largely kept his counsel in front of the TV cameras, it was evident from his words and demeanour that he was furious with the 25-year-old over that incident, and we don’t doubt that the Hungarian will be heavily reprimanded in private.

It took the sheen off an otherwise fine performance from Szoboszlai, who completed 105 passes and both of his dribbles, won seven out of 11 duels, made four tackles and three interceptions, recorded two key passes and created one ‘big chance’ for Liverpool (Sofascore).

The uncharacteristic lapse which annoyed both coaches will serve as a lesson to the midfielder’s teammates and indeed to himself, and we trust that we won’t see a repeat if he or any Reds player were to find themselves in a similar situation on the pitch later in the season.