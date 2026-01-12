Sol Campbell explains why Liverpool’s season suddenly feels harder

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s campaign continues to be defined by fine margins, shifting momentum and a growing sense that repeating last season’s ease was never going to be straightforward.

Speaking with Sky Bet via the Liverpool ECHO, Sol Campbell offered a detailed assessment of where things have changed for us under Arne Slot.

The former Arsenal defender began by acknowledging just how smoothly everything fell into place during our title-winning 2024/25 season.

Campbell on Liverpool momentum shift under Slot

“The first season winning [the Premier League] was amazing for him [Arne Slot] – all the players were up for it,” Campbell said.

He suggested that the simplicity of that first year may have masked how fragile momentum can be in football.

“It was almost too easy the first season,” the ex-centre-back added. “It’s almost like everything just fell into place.”

According to Campbell, the combination of new signings, off-field noise and heightened expectation has subtly altered the environment around us.

“What’s happened now is they’ve brought in some new players, it’s been a little bit of uproar,” he explained, referencing the volume of television, radio and newspaper discussion surrounding Liverpool.

He also pointed to the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, noting that “that can affect people in different ways as well,” and hinting at the emotional toll it has taken across the squad.

“But football and life – things come and clash and turn your world upside down without you even seeing it coming,” Campbell said.

Campbell highlights pressure Liverpool must respond to

The 51-year-old believes the Premier League landscape itself is amplifying the challenge.

“There’s another four or five teams at the top fighting to get into the Champions League, win the Premier League, get into a good position,” he said.

That context matters when assessing recent performances, including the disciplined 0-0 draw at the Emirates.

Liverpool left north London without a shot on target for the first time in a league match since 2010, yet the result extended an unbeaten run that quietly stabilised our season.

Jamie Carragher captured that nuance when he described the Arsenal draw as “a very good performance,” especially with us missing Mo Salah, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Campbell, however, was clear that results alone are not enough.

“Turn around the results, and the performances,” he said. “Once the performances start turning around into a more positive territory, he’s going to be a lot happier.”

That demand for consistency has been complicated by setbacks such as Conor Bradley’s season-ending knee injury, which has already forced us to plan the remainder of the campaign without the Northern Ireland international.

“Football can turn easily if you’re not careful,” Campbell warned.

For Liverpool, the message is simple.

Momentum has shifted, the margin for error has narrowed, and under Slot’s leadership, digging in again is now unavoidable.

