(Video) Liverpool players’ reactions to Szoboszlai screamer illustrated how ‘special’ it was

Dominik Szoboszlai fired Liverpool into an early lead in their FA Cup tie against Barnsley with a simply stunning goal.

The Hungarian was included in a strong Reds starting XI to take on their League One visitors, and after surviving a scare inside the opening 30 seconds when Davis Keillor-Dunn’s header hit the post, the Premier League champions broke the deadlock in the ninth minute.

Collecting a pass from Alexis Mac Allister 30 yards out from goal, the 25-year-old had time and space to set himself before unleashing a piledriver of a shot which flew past Murphy Cooper and into the top corner of the Tykes’ net.

Liverpool teammates in awe of Szoboszlai strike

It was nothing short of spectacular from Szoboszlai, and the reactions of his teammates reflected just how ‘special’ a strike it was, to use the words of TNT Sports commentator Darren Fletcher.

Virgil van Dijk casually patted him on the cheek in appreciation, while Mac Allister and Jeremie Frimpong were almost speechless as they congratulated him.

On the touchline, Arne Slot looked on in stunned silence, while some of the Liverpool substitutes behind him were clapping in awe of the midfield’s phenomenal goal.

Another stunning goal for Szoboszlai’s collection

Szoboszlai has struck a few jaw-dropping goals in his two-and-a-half years at Anfield, with his debut strike against Aston Villa and his match-winning free kick against Arsenal earlier this season springing to mind, and this one was arguably the best of the lot.

It takes the Hungarian’s tally for the current campaign to six in all competitions, with only Hugo Ekitike netting more for the Reds, and it settled any early nerves there may have been among Kopites.

Having witnessed a few upsets in the FA Cup over the weekend, Liverpool will have gone into this match with a renewed determination not to be among that list, hence the strong starting XI from Slot.

Szoboszlai whipped out an early moment of top-tier quality with his sensational strike, and while Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane will be disappointed with how much space the 25-year-old had, he’ll know that his goalkeeper was rendered a helpless spectator by the quality of the finish.

