Van Dijk explains what wearing the shirt really demands at Anfield

Liverpool’s FA Cup journey begins tonight, but the message coming from inside the camp suggests this is about far more than simply progressing to the next round.

Writing in his official matchday programme column via Liverpoolfc.com, Virgil van Dijk set the tone for what is expected of us when Barnsley arrive at Anfield.

“It is always a privilege to play at Anfield, and we return to our home tonight with a straightforward aim: to deliver a performance everyone associated with the club can be proud of,” the Liverpool captain wrote.

The Dutch defender made clear that recent results are not being viewed through a forgiving lens.

“We will never be fully satisfied with a draw, even away from home against a top opponent,” the centre-back explained, referencing Thursday’s 0-0 at Arsenal.

Van Dijk reflects on Liverpool standards after Arsenal draw

The 34-year-old acknowledged there were positives to take from that stalemate, particularly the collective effort shown after the break.

“The togetherness we showed, and the way we were able to defend as a team and then take control of the game in the second half, was very good,” he said.

Opta data supports that assessment, with Liverpool enjoying 65% possession after half-time at the Emirates despite failing to record a shot on target.

There was, however, no attempt to gloss over the setback suffered late on.

“Sadly, I have to start with the negative side,” Van Dijk added, addressing the serious knee injury sustained by Conor Bradley.

“We will be there for him every step of the way,” the captain continued, reinforcing the collective responsibility within the squad.

That theme of unity has been consistent across recent messaging, including Arne Slot’s pre-match briefing where the head coach spoke carefully about managing injuries while still selecting a strong side.

Van Dijk sets Liverpool FA Cup tone against Barnsley

Turning his focus firmly to tonight, Van Dijk underlined the weight of expectation that comes with the competition.

“Tonight we begin our FA Cup campaign, and it goes without saying that this is a competition we want to be successful in,” he wrote.

The Netherlands international recalled lifting the trophy in 2022, describing memories that “will last forever”.

He also acknowledged the competition’s history of shocks, referencing last season’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

“We certainly want to avoid a repeat this evening,” Van Dijk admitted.

That warning mirrors external assessments too, with Chris Sutton pointing out that another early exit would place real pressure on our head coach, despite backing a routine home win.

The Liverpool skipper left no room for misunderstanding about what is required.

“It doesn’t matter what competition you play in, or against which opponent, when you wear the Liverpool shirt you are expected to perform and to win,” he wrote.

The road to Wembley begins here and the standard has already been set.

