‘Provides something different’ – Aldridge loved what he saw from one Liverpool player v Barnsley

Image via Virgin Media Sport

John Aldridge has praised one Liverpool player who, in his view, ‘provides something different’ for Arne Slot’s side.

Jeremie Frimpong was among the Reds’ four goalscorers in their FA Cup win over Barnsley on Monday night, netting our second of the game in the 36th minute with an outstanding solo effort that Sky Sports reporter Sam Blitz described as ‘Mo Salah-esque’.

The 25-year-old has added a much-needed attacking spark for the Merseysiders since his return from injury over the Christmas period, with his burst of pace and unpredictable dribbling often making life difficult for opposition defences.

Aldridge praises ‘electric’ Frimpong

In his latest column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge singled out the Netherlands international for praise after his exploits on Monday night, commending the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man for the qualities that he brings to his current side.

The former Reds striker wrote: ‘Jeremie Frimpong has been in great form since returning from injury. He deserved his goal against Barnsley.

‘Like [Dominik] Szoboszlai’s finish, it was another great strike. He has a goal and three assists now since coming back into the side. It has been a great spell for him. He provides something different to our other players. He is electric; he is just so fast.

‘Pace is something we need in the team. We’ve missed Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak is obviously out at the moment. [Luis] Diaz left last summer but Frimpong certainly provides it.’

Frimpong carries a genuine attacking threat for Liverpool

Frimpong has officially been credited with just one assist since returning from injury (for Ryan Gravenberch against Wolves), but Aldridge’s point about the pace and creativity that the 25-year-old provides is still true.

It was only last week that the ex-Liverpool striker bemoaned the ‘predictable’ nature of the current Reds team, and it’s hard to disagree with that assertion when watching the Premier League champions struggle to break down low-block defences.

The Dutchman gives Slot’s side a genuinely explosive threat along the right flank, and although some aspects of his game need improving (for example, his crossing accuracy this season is a paltry 17%), his attacking qualities far outweigh any such lapses.

Frimpong’s importance to LFC has grown significantly since it emerged that Conor Bradley will miss the rest of the campaign due to injury, and everyone associated with the club will be praying that our number 30 will avoid any further fitness issues of his own while his fellow right-back is sidelined.

Hopefully the Netherlands international can continue to offer Liverpool a true attacking threat while also carrying out his core defensive duties to the required standard as the Reds aim to secure the bare minimum of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Barnsley press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: