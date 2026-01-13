Hugo Ekitike is in elite company after his goal against Barnsley

Hugo Ekitike has had a brilliant start to life in a Liverpool shirt and his goal against Barnsley has him now placed in extremely elite company.

The Frenchman had missed the Reds’ last two outings due to injury but returned to the match day squad against the League One outfit at Anfield yesterday.

Ekitike was introduced as a second half substitute and registered a delightful assist for Florian Wirtz before the German international returned the favour in added time as Arne Slot’s men progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win.

Our No. 22’s strike – his 12th of the campaign (across all competitions) – has now scored across all five competitions he’s featured in this term and is now the only other player in a Red shirt to do that in his debut season since Sir Kenny Dalglish in 1977/78.

This remarkable stat, pointed out by @Michael_reid11 on X, shows just how good a debut campaign the 23-year-old is having since his move from Frankfurt in the summer.

Alexander Isak was expected to be the main man in attack for the Premier League champions but he’s struggled for form and is also expected to be out for a significant amount of time with a broken leg – meaning there’s now added pressure on Ekitike.

He’ll be eager for a place in the starting XI when Burnley visit Anfield on Saturday – so let’s hope he can add to his tally and fire the Reds towards another huge three points!

Check Reid’s tweet out below: