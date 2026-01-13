‘First of all…’ – Jurgen Klopp clarifies Real Madrid rumours after Xabi Alonso’s brutal sacking

(Photos by Alex Grimm and Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has been quick to address speculation linking him with taking over as Real Madrid head coach for next season, following the swift dismissal of Xabi Alonso, with Alvaro Arbeloa since taking charge.

The former Liverpool midfielder was given his P45 at the Bernabeu on Monday after just seven months in the job, with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming (via CaughtOffside) that Arne Slot’s predecessor at Anfield is being strongly considered by the LaLiga giants’ hierarchy.

Nearly two years on from finishing his iconic tenure as Reds manager, the 58-year-old has yet to return to that line of work, instead taking on a more behind-the-scenes role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull 12 months ago.

Klopp rubbishes Real Madrid speculation

Appearing on ServusTV On in the wake of Alonso’s sacking, Klopp was asked whether his phone has been ringing.

He promptly replied: “It actually has, though not from Madrid; but yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it.

“First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment. If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is – and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that – is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

“On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous. To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot.

“I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while, and now – I don’t know if that’s where your question was going – but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.

“I was surprised, that’s true – genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.”

Klopp and Real Madrid wouldn’t be a good fit

Klopp has hit the nail on the head about the ruthless culture at Real Madrid, and while his glittering CV will inevitably see him linked with the biggest managerial jobs in Europe, he and the Bernabeu club wouldn’t seem like the right fit.

From Mainz to Borussia Dortmund to Liverpool, the German has thrived at clubs where he’s been given the time and scope in which to build a project, the antithesis of the instant gratification which is demanded in the Spanish capital.

Also, at the three clubs where the 58-year-old has managed, his personality suited the culture of each fan base perfectly. Contrast that with Los Blancos, where even hugely successful ex-players like Alonso are chewed up and spat out if results aren’t forthcoming in the dugout.

There may come a time where Klopp is itching to get back into management, and he’d surely have his pick of suitors if that were to happen, but the likelihood of him ever taking on the poisoned chalice at Real Madrid seems slim to nonexistent.

Maybe in the future he’ll return to Liverpool in some capacity (he’s left the door open to that eventuality). Perhaps Alonso will come back to Anfield in the guise of manager after his much-celebrated playing spell on Merseyside.

For now, though, Slot is the keeper of the keys, and even if the Dutchman has made a few missteps this season and has faced some legitimate criticism, it’s our job to back him until such time that his position becomes genuinely untenable.

