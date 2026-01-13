David Ornstein issues Ibrahima Konate contract update which could alarm Liverpool supporters

Images via Julian Finney/Getty Images and The Athletic FC Podcast

Ibrahima Konate is now less than six months away from the end of his contract at Liverpool, with he and the club both rapidly approaching a major crossroads.

The Frenchman’s future has been a talking point througout the season, with Lewis Steele reporting in early December that Anfield chiefs ‘remain committed’ to renewing the defender’s deal after Real Madrid seemingly cooled their interest (Mail Sport).

A couple of months ago, the 26-year-old dismissed reports that the club had made him a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ contract offer and insisted that he’d hoped to announce his decision ‘very soon’, but any such clarity hasn’t yet been forthcoming.

Ornstein: ‘No breakthrough’ in Konate contract talks

On Tuesday morning, David Ornstein issued an update on Konate’s contract situation in the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, and there appears to be no sign of an imminent resolution despite the rapidly approaching conclusion of the centre-back’s current deal.

The journalist reported: ‘Liverpool seem to be among those keeping their powder dry for the next market, when Ibrahima Konate is on track to exit due to his contract expiring. There has been no breakthrough on new terms.

‘That, plus the deals of Virgil van Dijk and [Joe] Gomez ending 12 months later, means the heart of defence will be an area of focus.’

Liverpool can’t afford to be flippant about Konate

Konate has been frequently criticised over his performances this season, and there’s no disputing that he’s had some costly lapses on the pitch, but Liverpool aren’t in a position to be flippant about the 26-year-old’s future.

To the Frenchman’s credit, he has delivered some improved displays since the rash concession of a penalty in the 3-3 draw at Leeds last month, and a lack of centre-back cover has heightened his important to Arne Slot’s side.

It’d be far preferable for the Reds to keep our number 5 at Anfield while he’s in his prime footballing years, rather than seeing him walk out the door for nothing in the summer and then having to spend a substantial amount on one replacement or more.

For now, there appears to be no sign of an imminent breakthrough in contract negotiations for Konate, and anxiety levels among the fan base might understandably rise with each passing week that the situation goes unresolved.

However, it’s worth remembering that it wasn’t until April of last year that – as the neared the end of their respective contracts – Mo Salah and Van Dijk both agreed renewals at Anfield, so there’s still ample time for the France international to do likewise.

Hopefully he and the club can soon reach an agreement and any lingering fears over losing him on a free transfer will be banished, though we suspect it might take some time yet before we get a definite answer.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Barnsley press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: