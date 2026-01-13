Mo Salah ‘fully expected’ to remain at Liverpool but ‘conversations’ over early exit ‘possible’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is likely to remain at Liverpool for the rest of this season at least, although it remains ‘possible’ that he could leave before the end of his current contract.

That’s according to the ever-reliable David Ornstein, who’s provided an update on the Egyptian’s future while the winger continues to strike for a hitherto elusive Africa Cup of Nations triumph, with his country taking on Senegal in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

The 33-year-old has been in the headlines in recent weeks after his explosive outburst following the Reds’ 3-3 draw at Leeds, in which he claimed that his relationship with Arne Slot had deteriorated and that someone at the club was intent on throwing him ‘under the bus’ (Sky Sports).

Salah set to stay at Liverpool until the summer at least

There had been some suggestions that Salah’s days at Liverpool were numbered after that bombshell interview, but having played in our 2-0 win over Brighton before departing for AFCON a month ago, it appears that he still has at least a few more months at Anfield.

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Ornstein wrote: ‘Despite recent uncertainty, the Egypt attacker is fully expected to finish the campaign at Anfield.

‘It will be hoped his situation then settles down and that he sees out the rest of his agreement, which runs until June 2027. However, if problems remain, it is possible conversations will take place about parting ways early.’

Salah won’t accept being a substitute once he’s back at Liverpool

Salah’s appearance (and performance) off the bench against Brighton last month suggested that he and Slot had somewhat patched up their differences, but the discourse over his future is likely to intensify when he returns from AFCON next week.

Having not started for Liverpool since the 4-1 drubbing by PSV Eindhoven in late November, it remains to be seen whether the 33-year-old will go straight back into the team once he’s back on Merseyside, with the Reds unbeaten in 11 matches since that harrowing night at Anfield.

The Egyptian won’t settle for being a substitute for the remainder of the season, especially with Alexander Isak currently sidelined until at least the end of February, and a return of four goals and one assist at AFCON strengthens the case for his immediate reintegration into Slot’s starting XI.

The onus will be on Salah to maintain such impressive form once he’s back at Liverpool – for whom he’s netted only five times in 20 matches in the current campaign – and to put the furore over his comments at Elland Road firmly behind him.

It’d be a crying shame for one of the greatest LFC careers of all time to end in acrimony or anti-climax, so here’s hoping that he can resolve any lingering tension at Anfield and get the heroic send-off that he deserves, whenever that may be. Let’s hope it isn’t before the end of his current deal in June 2027.

