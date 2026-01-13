‘Give Slot…’ – Simon Jordan says what Liverpool should do after Xabi Alonso’s sacking

Image via talkSPORT

Simon Jordan has urged Liverpool to remain with Arne Slot and give the Dutchman ‘a little bit of latitude’ despite Xabi Alonso’s recent sacking from Real Madrid.

Slot guided the Reds to their 20th Premier League title during his debut campaign on Merseyside but has struggled to reach similar levels this time around with the Anfield-based outfit currently fourth in the league table – 14 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Alonso, who represented Liverpool from 2004 – 2009, tasted great success during his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany but after making the switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid in the summer the Spaniard failed to meet the demands of Florentino Perez and Co. and was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Our former No.14 was linked with the Liverpool job prior to Slot’s appointment and with him now out of a job his name is once again circulating.

“You look at it and go, where does he [Alonso] go? Liverpool if Slot fails, but Slot’s not going to fail. Slot’s had a great first season,” Jordan said on talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“He’s having a little bit of a sabbatical in his second season like Jurgen Klopp did when he won the Premier League and people still idolise him. So give Slot a little bit of latitude here.”

Slot is already a Liverpool legend for bringing the league title back to Anfield.

It may have only been five years since the Reds last lifted the title but that was during the pandemic meaning Kopites couldn’t properly celebrate like they did just a few months ago.

Liverpool supporters are arguably the most knowledgable and understanding fans that you’ll find, but with the champions failing to convince with their performances and results in recent months despite the huge spending in the summer, some have suggested Slot may not be the man to take the club forward.

Jordan clearly disagrees however, and is adamant that the former Feyenoord boss will bring more silverware to the Red half of Merseyside in the coming years.