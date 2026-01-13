‘Top-class’ winger namechecks Liverpool in voicing his ambition to ‘go to a top team’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One winger who’s played in this season’s Champions League has namechecked Liverpool in voicing his desire to ‘go to a top team’.

The Reds have been linked intermittently with Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez in recent weeks, and the Ecuadorian’s teammate Christos Tzolis has enjoyed a productive campaign at the other end of the pitch with 11 goals and 15 assists in 30 games so far.

TEAMtalk reported earlier this month that Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a €40m (£35m) swoop for the Greek forward, who previously had a spell in England with Norwich and has been speaking to Belgian media about his club future.

Tzolis might consider joining Liverpool if the opportunity arises

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, the 23-year-old stated his desire to join a ‘top’ European club during his career and namechecked Liverpool specifially, but he insisted that he has no intention of leaving Club Brugge in the January transfer window.

Tzolis said: “I want to go to a top team. That’s all I can say. I’m not aware of any concrete interest at the moment, so I’m not even considering it. Maybe you know more than I do.

“I’d like to win the title here first, although you never know, so I can’t say with 100% certainty that I’ll stay this winter. If a crazy team comes along, like Barcelona, ​​Liverpool… Anyway, you know what I mean, but I don’t think that will happen in the winter.”

Liverpool unlikely to move for Tzolis despite fine form with Brugge

Despite Tzolis’ fine form this season and Liverpool’s sparsity of attacking options amid the absences of Mo Salah and Alexander Isak, there have been no concrete links between the Reds and the Club Brugge forward, and a January transfer would seem hugely unlikely.

His potential was previously highlighted by his former Norwich boss David Wagner, who’s waxed lyrical about the player’s ‘top-class’ finishing ability (Pink Un), and he’s gone from strength to strength in Belgium with 32 goals in a season-and-a-half at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

As highlighted in the table below, the 23-year-old’s underlying performance metrics over the past 12 months compare very favourably with positional peers in what FBref terms ‘Men’s Next 14 Competitions’ (i.e. outside the five main domestic leagues in Europe).

Average per 90 minutes Percentile rank among positional peers Non-penalty goals 0.43 95th (top 5%) Non-penalty xG 0.42 97th Shots 3.95 98th Assists 0.4 95th Shot-creating actions 5.56 95th

While Tziolis has been mightily impressive for Club Brugge, are Liverpool realistically likely to target a move for him in the coming months, given that Anfield chiefs are seemingly reluctant to block Rio Ngumoha’s pathway to regular first-team involvement?

Even with the injuries that the Reds have had in attack over the past few weeks, other parts of the squad are likely to take higher priority in the transfer market – defensive recruitment is paramount after the long-term injury setbacks for Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley.

Nonetheless, it’ll be intriguing to see whether the Greek forward scores his way to a Premier League move in 2026, should he maintain his excellent form in Belgium.

