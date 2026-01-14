Exclusive: Why Slot is missing ‘mad as a brush’ Nunez and needs more time – Collins

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have rarely lacked talking points this season, but beneath the weekly noise sits a wider question about expectations, transition and what success actually looks like for us right now.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at The Football Historian Podcast studio via Empire of the Kop’s Substack, former player and manager Roddy Collins offered a refreshingly honest assessment of Arne Slot’s situation.

Asked about criticism suggesting Arne Slot has become more cautious, something the 47-year-old has addressed in press conferences himself, the Irish pundit was clear.

“I’d never call for a manager to be sacked – I’ve been one, it’s horrible,” Collins said.

Slot transition shaped by Klopp legacy

The former boss framed the discussion around context rather than tactics.

“When Slot came in, Klopp’s team was still firing,” he explained. “It was a seamless transition.”

That point matters, particularly when assessing last season’s title win.

“I actually think it was the remnants of Klopp’s work that got Liverpool over the line last season,” Collins said. “And also that it wasn’t the strongest league year – no disrespect, I was delighted Liverpool won it.”

Collins likened the current moment to physical fatigue rather than managerial failure.

“It’s like a boxer going back to the well too often,” he added. “These players – Salah, Van Dijk, Robertson – have been doing that for years.”

Slot facing reality of squad turnover

The loss of key figures was central to Collins’ argument. “Then you lose players like Jota – and that’s massive,” he said.

He highlighted the bench impact from last season.

“Look at how many points Liverpool won from the bench,” Collins added. “Jota, Nunez – Nunez was mad as a brush but he caused chaos.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold now gone, and Ibou Konate struggling for rhythm, Collins urged realism.

“When you take everything into account, there’s no way you get rid of the manager,” he said.

His conclusion was blunt.

“You’re not winning the league this season,” Collins added. “Finish as high as possible, have a run in the Champions League, and if you win an FA Cup, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

It was an opinion shared by Simon Jordan who has also called for our boss to be given more time at Anfield.

As our second season under the Dutchman continues, Collins’ message is clear: patience, perspective and trust in Slot remain essential for Liverpool.

