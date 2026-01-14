“I just need to keep working hard” – Liverpool defender explains his path

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-term planning at right-back continues to take shape quietly behind the scenes as opportunities emerge and patience is tested.

Calvin Ramsay has spoken openly about where he currently stands within Arne Slot’s squad, as reported in the official matchday programme via liverpoolfc.com.

The Scotland international has now been part of our matchday group on nine occasions this season, including his recent outing against Crystal Palace.

That exposure has followed a carefully structured summer designed to return the former Aberdeen defender to full fitness and senior involvement.

Ramsay believes previous loan experiences elsewhere are now beginning to inform his mindset at Anfield.

“Conor Bradley went to Bolton and I think he played 50-odd games, which is a lot,” the 22-year-old explained.

“When I went there it didn’t quite go as planned, but I think every player has got a different career path.”

Ramsay learning from Bradley and Frimpong at Liverpool

The right-back situation at Liverpool has evolved rapidly over the last few months.

Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen has added a very different attacking profile to the department.

Conor Bradley, meanwhile, had firmly established himself before suffering a season-ending knee injury, which he later addressed in a defiant social media message after undergoing surgery.

Ramsay is clear that training daily alongside both players is a benefit rather than a blockage.

“Obviously Jeremie Frimpong is here now too and I think Conor and Frimpong are two completely different right-backs in the way they play,” he said.

“But to learn from them both and just pick little bits from their games can hopefully make me a better player.”

That perspective reflects the broader approach Slot has taken since winning the Premier League last season, prioritising development pathways alongside elite recruitment.

Ramsay patience reflects Liverpool squad reality

The Barnsley FA Cup tie offered a snapshot of that depth in action.

Frimpong’s performance on the right flank was later praised by John Aldridge, who highlighted the pace and directness the Dutchman brings to our side.

For Ramsay, those displays are not discouraging but instructive.

“I just need to keep working hard and hopefully follow in his footsteps,” he added.

“I keep training with them for as long as I can and take my opportunity when it comes.”

In a squad where competition is fierce and minutes are earned, Ramsay’s outlook suggests Liverpool’s succession planning at right-back remains very much on course.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile