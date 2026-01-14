‘Comeback starts now’ – Defiant Conor Bradley takes to Instagram after heartbreaking injury blow

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley has taken to social media for the first time since his season was cruelly ended by a devastating injury blow.

The Liverpool right-back went down on the touchline towards the end of the 0-0 draw at Arsenal last week, with Gabriel Martinelli petulantly throwing the ball at him and trying to push him off the pitch, unaware of the severity of what had just happened to the 22-year-old.

On Sunday, The Times‘ Paul Joyce confirmed that the Northern Ireland international won’t play again for the rest of the campaign, having suffered a serious knee injury at the Emirates Stadium.

Bradley posts defiant Instagram message

Six days after that cruel turn of fate, Bradley has taken to Instagram to reveal that he’s had surgery and will be sidelined for sime time, but there’s a distinct air of defiance and perspective in the words that he used.

The Liverpool defender posted: ‘A big blow but surgery is done so the comeback starts now 💪 It won’t be for a little while but I already can’t wait to get back playing for Liverpool and Northern Ireland. Thanks for all the support ❤️💚’

Liverpool at risk of right-back shortage after Bradley injury blow

Bradley had already had his troubles with injury even before the Arsenal game, with Transfermarkt citing six previous absences since the start of 2023/24, and the nature of this one comes as a particularly gutting setback for the defender.

Realistically he’s looking at Liverpool’s pre-season programme in the summer to return to action, although the motivation to recover in time for the World Cup (should his nation qualify) will surely be spurring him on.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported on Tuesday that the Reds don’t intend to sign a right-back this month despite the 22-year-old’s injury, although Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo voiced concerns over the potential sparsity of depth should Jeremie Frimpong be sidelined later in the campaign.

Even though Arne Slot has other options that he could deploy in that position, it’d be far from ideal to force a midfielder like Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones into the back four, especially when we have a natural right-back in Calvin Ramsay waiting in the wings.

We wish Bradley the very best with his recovery from that horrific knee injury and hope that he can get back to his best once he’s available for action again.

