Exclusive: “Not a Liverpool trait” – ex-manager reacts to ‘disgusting’ Szoboszlai flashpoint

Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Barnsley produced moments of quality and control, but one flashpoint continues to dominate discussion around our performance at Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at The Football Historian Podcast studio via Empire of the Kop’s Substack, former player and manager Roddy Collins delivered a blunt assessment of Dominik Szoboszlai’s much-debated backheel inside his own penalty area.

The Hungarian midfielder’s lapse allowed Barnsley back into a game we had been managing, and while the result ultimately went our way, the decision itself has drawn strong reaction.

“Disgusting. Really, very disappointed,” Collins said. “I don’t know if he’d have done it if Klopp was there – and I’m not making comparisons with Slot – but I don’t think he’d have accepted that.”

The Irish pundit questioned both the decision-making and the wider mentality behind it, particularly given the stage and the opponent.

“I thought it was totally disrespectful and very arrogant,” he added.

Szoboszlai error sparks debate over Liverpool standards

The incident was not viewed in isolation by Collins, who referenced a previous moment involving the same player on international duty.

“He did something similar for Hungary against Ireland in a play-off game,” he explained. “He made a gesture towards someone in the dugout – it showed his arrogance and mentality.

“For me, I don’t care how talented you are, it’s not a Liverpool trait,” Collins said.

Those sentiments align closely with the frustration voiced by Andy Robertson, who later explained how Szoboszlai apologised at half-time after what the left-back described as an unacceptable lapse in the six-yard box.

Liverpool ultimately punish Barnsley as class tells

Despite the error, we responded decisively, with substitutes Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz combining late on to restore calm and underline the quality available to our boss.

Collins made clear that while he was pleased the moment did not cost us, the principle still mattered.

“I’m delighted it was punished and I’m delighted Liverpool won in the end,” he said. “But no – that wouldn’t be for me.”

That view echoed wider punditry on the night, with Steve McManaman also questioning why such risks were taken in an area where margins are unforgiving.

As we progress in the FA Cup under Arne Slot, these moments show that high standards are still expected from all players, even against weaker opposition.

