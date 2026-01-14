“You feel him without seeing him” – Frimpong opens up on Van Dijk presence

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s recruitment is often judged on numbers and performances, but sometimes the most important details only emerge once players arrive and experience the dressing room for themselves.

Jeremie Frimpong has quickly become part of our on-pitch story, but it is his insight into Virgil van Dijk that has offered a fascinating glimpse into the standards inside the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the Dutch right-back was asked about our captain and his influence both internationally and at Anfield.

“What is it about him that gives him such a presence?” Frimpong was asked.

The 24-year-old did not hesitate. “He’s just a great person,” he said.

Frimpong on Van Dijk leadership at Liverpool

"Virgil [van Dijk] has aura, he's just a leader" 💪 Jeremie Frimpong reflects on the impact Virgil van Dijk has had on his career as captain of both Liverpool and the Netherlands, where it's a 'privilege' to play alongside the centre-back 🔴 pic.twitter.com/yTIRg08NMN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 14, 2026

The former Bayer Leverkusen man was clear that Van Dijk’s reputation is fully deserved.

“Virgil’s a legend, you understand, so it’s a privilege to play next to him,” he explained.

Despite the stature, the Netherlands international revealed the human side of our No.4.

“For me, I see him as a friend,” Frimpong added. “He’s such a nice person.”

That balance between authority and approachability was a recurring theme.

“When it’s time to play football, Virgil’s a leader, 100%,” he said. “He has aura,” Frimpong added.

The word alone captures why Van Dijk remains central to Arne Slot’s project during his second season in charge.

“He motivates people,” our No.30 said.

On the pitch, the captain is unquestioned. “Away from football, he’s a friend,” Frimpong explained.

That distinction matters inside a squad that has undergone significant turnover since last summer.

Frimpong explains Van Dijk advice before Liverpool move

Frimpong also revealed the advice he received before officially becoming a Liverpool player.

“He said, just cherish these moments,” he recalled.

The defender passed on a clear message about the club we all know.

“Liverpool’s a great club,” Frimpong said. “The fans are going to love you.”

He also hinted at the expectations that come with wearing red.

“It’s a winning club,” he added.

Those words feel especially relevant after Frimpong’s own growing impact, including his goal against Barnsley, which John Aldridge later described as being part of a “great spell for him” in discussion about his threat.

Dion Dublin was also full of praise for the goal from our new signing, saying that he “made it look easy”.

As we push forward in multiple competitions, Van Dijk’s leadership remains a constant, while Frimpong’s admiration shows how that influence is passed on daily inside Liverpool.

For us, it is a reminder that presence still matters as much as performance at the very top.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile