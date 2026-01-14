Liverpool youngster says he’s had ‘conversations’ amid speculation over potential loan recall

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s currently out on loan has had ‘conversations’ with his parent club amid speculation over a potential recall to Anfield.

Lewis Koumas – who scored on his senior Reds debut against Southampton two years ago – joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan last August but has been used primarily as a substitute by Chris Davies, making just five Championship starts so far for the Blues.

He has been afforded more game-time recently, though, with left winger Demara Gray out injured, and the 20-year-old netted his first goal at St Andrew’s in their 3-2 win over league leaders Coventry at the start of January.

Koumas reveals ‘conversations’ with Liverpool

As per Birmingham Live, ‘it was presumed’ that the young forward would be recalled by Liverpool this month after struggling for starts in the Midlands, and while he has spoken with his parent club, he seems determined to make an impact with his current side.

Koumas said: “Last year I played 49 games [on loan at Stoke] and started a big majority of them. It’s been a different start this year but whenever I get put in, I’m ready to give my best.”

He added: “We’ve obviously had conversations [with Liverpool] but I’m keeping my head down, working hard and we’ll see what happens.”

Koumas must seize his opportunity at Birmingham

With Gray not due to return from injury until next month (Birmingham Live), Koumas has an ideal opportunity to leave a lasting impression on Davies and try to keep his place in the team, even once the ex-Leicester forward is available again.

These next few weeks could be vital for the Wales international, who hasn’t played a competitive game for Liverpool since the aforementioned FA Cup debut in February 2024, and his chances of adding to that tally would be minimal if he can’t hold down a regular starting berth at St Andrew’s.

The aim for now is to make the most of his time with the Blues, and if he can enjoy a strong second half to the season, the Midlands club might consider the possibility of a permanent transfer in the summer.

If Koumas were to go back to Anfield, he’d have Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha ahead of him in the left-sided pecking order, and the task of supplanting both would be rather challenging.

It remains to be seen whether he can make a long-term impact at Liverpool, but hopefully he seizes his opportunity at Birmingham and cements his place in Davies’ starting XI over the coming weeks.

