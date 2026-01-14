“Is there a lack of fear?” – former boss raises Salah concern

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have navigated another week of noise and narrative, but beneath the results, deeper questions continue to surface around authority, standards and control at Anfield.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop at The Football Historian Podcast studio via Empire of the Kop’s Substack, former player and manager Roddy Collins delivered a stark assessment of Mo Salah following the forward’s explosive post-Leeds interview.

Asked whether he could understand both the comments and the club’s decision to move forward with the Egypt international still involved, the Irish pundit was blunt.

“I think it is the end, really – but because of the money involved nowadays, you can’t just gate someone,” Collins said. “You play the political game.”

Salah comments raise questions over Liverpool control

The former boss framed the situation around power dynamics, contracts and leverage, rather than just emotion.

“Salah’s numbers last year were massive,” he explained. “He signs a new contract and then comes out shouting.”

That context matters, particularly when considering David Ornstein’s reports that the forward is expected to remain at Anfield until at least the summer, despite uncertainty surrounding his long-term future.

Collins also suggested that external interest may be shaping behaviour.

“He probably knows Saudi Arabia is an option too – a few quid from Liverpool and a few quid from Saudi,” he said.

While acknowledging the role Trent Alexander-Arnold played in elevating the winger’s output over the years, the pundit made clear that reputation alone should not shield performances from scrutiny.

“If you’re playing at that world level, there’s no excuse for the performances he’s put in,” he added.

Salah situation tests Arne Slot authority

The concern, according to Collins, extends beyond one player or one interview.

“He tried it with Klopp and didn’t get away with it,” he said, drawing a clear contrast with the current landscape under Arne Slot.

The underlying issue, in his view, is cultural.

“My concern is this: is there a lack of fear now?” Collins asked. “If players feel they can do that, something isn’t quite right.”

That sentiment ties into recent dressing-room conversations, including Dominik Szoboszlai’s admission that the fallout from Salah’s comments was “not nice,” even as he backed his teammate’s character and professionalism.

As we continue our season under the Dutchman, the Salah situation remains a defining subplot – not just about goals and numbers, but about standards, authority and where the balance of power truly sits at Liverpool.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile