What Robertson just admitted leaves Liverpool with a delicate call

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool contract situations tend to surface quietly before suddenly becoming unavoidable, and this one is moving in that direction.

Andy Robertson has admitted he would like to stay with us beyond this season, but only if he is able to keep playing regular football, as reported by Aadam Patel for BBC Sport.

The Scotland international has five months remaining on his deal and confirmed discussions have taken place, though no decision has yet been reached.

Asked directly about his future, the 31-year-old said: “Yes, but it’s a difficult question.”

“I’ve got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there’s options to go and things like that,” our vice-captain added.

Robertson wants Liverpool future but needs minutes

While the defender stressed how much he continues to enjoy being a Liverpool player, his comments underline the reality of his role this season.

“I’m a player who wants to play,” he said, adding: “Footballers want to play and if anyone is sat happy on the bench, then they don’t belong at any football club.”

The left-back has started just four Premier League games, with Hungary international Milos Kerkez becoming our first-choice option since arriving from Bournemouth last summer.

Robertson admitted the situation is unfamiliar, saying: “I have a different role here this season which I’m getting enjoyment out of, but obviously now that’s not happening.”

That context helps explain why discussion around interest from elsewhere has continued, including previous reporting that Celtic have monitored the situation while he approaches the final months of his contract.

It also aligns with his own admission earlier in the campaign that a move to Atletico Madrid was considered at one point, highlighting that options have existed beyond Anfield.

Robertson stats show changing Liverpool role

The numbers underline how much his involvement has shifted this season.

Category 2025/26 Appearances 12 Starts 4 Minutes played 490 Key passes per game 0.8 Big chances created 2 Clean sheets 1

Despite limited minutes, the full-back believes his performances have justified more involvement.

“I think I’ve played well in the games I’ve played this season,” he said, while acknowledging the situation is not one he finds comfortable.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer, Robertson was appointed vice-captain, reinforcing the respect he still commands internally.

“Nobody can deny what I have given to this club,” he said, pointing to trophies, longevity and consistency over eight-and-a-half years.

Liverpool now face a familiar balancing act between loyalty, evolution and a player who still believes he has more to give.

What happens next will shape not only Robertson’s future, but how we manage leadership transitions in this new era under Arne Slot.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile